The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is receiving funding that will help it build the first modern-day clam garden in the United States, according to a recent press release from the tribe.
Funding will come from the NOAA Saltonstall-Kennedy Competitive Grants Program and the Northwest Climate Adaptation Science Center. The tribe’s Fisheries Department and Community Environmental Health Program partnered with Washington Sea Grant to get the project going.
The tribe is awaiting approval of permits that will allow construction of the garden at a site chosen based on guidance from Indigenous knowledge and clam grade researchers, the press release states.
The tribe has been working on a way to revive clam gardening, an Indigenous mariculture practice that is at least 3,500 years old, according to the release.
The Swinomish have watched native littleneck clam populations on their traditional harvest sites fall since the 1990s and expect more damage from climate change and ocean acidification. The tribe determined that re-establishing clam gardens could help protect their access to traditional foods, and by extension, the community’s way of life, the release states.
“We have maintained our relationships with this territory since time immemorial — relationships with the land, the water, the sea, and everything that lives along with us. We are thankful to receive this funding that will enable us to continue to work with the land and the water as we restore our ancient practices,” Steve Edwards, chairman and member of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, said in the release.
Historically, clam gardens formed on rock walls built in the intertidal zone. Over time, a wall creates a terrace that expands prime clam habitat. The resulting habitat provides for other species, as well — from sea cucumbers to seaweeds, according to Courtney Greiner, the marine ecologist for Swinomish and lead on this project
“There’s so much life associated with these structures that some communities call them ‘sea gardens,’ ” Greiner said in the release.
The grant funding also will help track before-and-after data at the clam garden site.
“Work like revitalizing clam gardening is one of the best things we could be doing during this time because our people need it more than ever. And our relatives of the land and sea also need it more than ever,” Swinomish Senator Alana Quintasket said in the release. “They need us to return to them — so that they can thrive and we can also thrive.”
