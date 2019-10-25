T-Bone, the Anacortes Police Department’s K-9, has a growing social media presence, with his own Instagram page.
Police officials hope the yellow Lab’s online popularity can translate into a $5,000 grant for the department’s K-9 program.
Aftermath, a company specializing in trauma-scene cleanup and biohazard removal, annually sponsors a K-9 popularity contest. The K-9 with the most votes wins. It’s that simple. Here’s the kicker: Voters can vote once a day at www.aftermath.com/k9-grant-west-2019/ (look for Anacortes Police Department and click on “Vote”), and additionally on Aftermath’s Instagram page @aftermathk9grant.
That’s two votes a day until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 3.
Voters can boost support for T-Bone by using the hashtag #AftermathK9Grant in posts on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram and telling others to visit https://www.aftermath.com/k9-grant-west-2019/ and @aftermathk9grant to vote.
The K-9 with the most votes wins a $5,000 first prize. Second place wins $4,000; third, $3,000; fourth, $2,000; fifth, $1,500. Two honorable mentions of $500 will also be awarded.
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said the money will be used for training materials and equipment for the K-9 program. Floyd said the department’s K-9 program covers the costs for T-Bone’s food, veterinary care and job-related equipment.
T-Bone is 6 years old and has been with Anacortes Police Department for four years, Floyd said. He lives with his handler, Officer Tyler Hatcher.
T-Bone is one of four law enforcement K-9s in Skagit County. Skagit County Sheriff’s K-9 is trained in narcotics detection and tracking suspects. Mount Vernon Police’s K-9 is also trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Washington State Patrol’s K-9 for this area is trained in narcotics detection, as is T-Bone.
T-Bone At a Glance
• T-Bone has his own Instagram page (www.instagram.com/k9.tbone), with 509 followers as of Oct. 25.
• His favorite toy: stuffed animals.
• Random fact (according to his Instagram page): “I love belly rubs!”
