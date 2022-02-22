...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
As use has grown at T Dock at Cap Sante Marina, Port of Anacortes officials are considering upgrade and reconstruction options.
In 2019, T Dock was given a five-year window before repairs or retrofitting needed to occur. There has been an uptick in the dock use, and it can get very congested, according to port staff. There is a lot of weight being put on the dock.
Staff discussed new options for T Dock with the port’s commissioners at their meeting Feb. 17. The commissioners didn’t take action, but they are expected to discuss it again and possibly take action on March 3, according to port Executive Director Dan Worra.
A standalone capacity evaluation found that the dock can currently hold 165 pounds per square foot, about 60% less than the original capacity. Port staff would prefer to be at 400 pounds per square foot, said John Dumas, director of operations for the Port of Anacortes.
The evaluation also included information on what portions of the aging dock are failing first. While some portions of the dock are still in good condition, others (like the fender piles) are in poor condition.
Permitting will likely take several years, so it’s important to get started now, staff said at the meeting.
During meetings in December and January, three options for a new T Dock were presented to the Marine Advisory Committee, all with different sizes and specifications. Option one would give the dock 14,250 square feet, option two would give it 12,450 square feet, and option three would be 10,650 square feet.
The group voted on option one, Dumas said. If the dock is as big as possible, it can deal with whatever comes along, he said.
Construction costs for the biggest options are estimated to cost $7.3 million. The second option, for a slightly smaller dock, would be $6.5 million.
