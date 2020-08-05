Representatives from the city and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center agreed Thursday that talks should continue about a joint pool and community center, but they also said now is not the time to move forward.
Some stakeholders gathered for a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss the status of a proposed project, which had made it as far as an architectural first draft and cost estimate of $63 million.
Participants agreed there is continued interest in maintaining the steering committee, but noted the discussion should include more stakeholders and that uncertainties tied to the pandemic and the economy should put any action on hold.
The pool district and city have been in talks since January about building a new shared facility. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, stalled those discussions.
Parties had previously made a list of features they would like in potential joint facility, and ARC Architects produced a first draft for a facility of about 90,000 square feet at an estimated cost of $63 million.
“So this is kind of like the full-meal deal, Cadillac version here,” pool center Executive Director Mitch Everton said at Thursday’s meeting. “I think the focus was getting a response from our two major donors and then coming to the group as a whole.”
The facility features space for a gymnasium, expanded 10-lane pool, Parks and Recreation offices and Boys & Girls Club offices. The third floor of the proposed building features room for a dance school.
Everton explained the pool commissioners’ three-part focus about the potential project.
The first is that the commission has interest in continuing discussions with the city, he said.
“I would term it using this time to define a fundable project,” he said.
The second is agreeing on a framework for the facility — both in design and answering questions about management — and constructing a timeline.
“It wouldn’t be a timeline today of ‘Well, we’re going to build this thing in 2024,’” he said. “It would be a timeline of when there’s an opportunity to move forward, the timeline would start then.”
The third point from commissioners is that any fundraising efforts should be delayed.
“There’s a lot of economic angst at this point in terms of both donors’ and taxpayers’ willingness to take on more debt,” Everton said.
He said the commissioners want to come up with something that will be ready when the timing is right.
The memorandum of agreement signed in February by the city and pool district expired at the end of July. The parties haven’t decided whether another will be drafted or if meetings will progress informally.
Mayor Laurie Gere said the City Council needs to discuss the points Everton addressed.
“We need to frame this back to the city and have that discussion internally,” she said during the meeting. “I don’t imagine it’ll be a whole lot different than what your commission came up with. You have a solid plan to hit a pause button, to figure out what our needs are, and start building a framework for some real conversations.”
In the next year, as the pandemic’s effects shake out and plans for growth can be made with more certainty, Gere said the next steps will become clearer.
“This is our dream project,” she said. “Now we need to get it to our reality project.”
This is not the first draft for a new pool facility.
In 2018, after having plans drafted for a $28.4 million, 40,000-square-foot replacement facility, the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center district commissioners launched a capital campaign to raise $14 million in private donations with a goal of asking voters for a bond to cover the rest. The campaign raised about $2 million in donations.
The city had been discussing its own hope to build a $9 million community center with help from the Anacortes School District. The city and pool district began seriously talking about a possible joint project in November 2019.
An initial wish list for a two-level, 73,500-square-foot joint facility added up to about $37 million.
