The Anacortes City Council will allow five-story buildings in the R4 Zone, provided that certain requirements are met.
The R4 Zone covers a good portion of the area between M Avenue and Commercial Avenue from 29th Street to 10th Street. The R4 Zone also includes the block between Q and R avenues from 22nd to 35th and some of that neighborhood between Commercial and V avenues and between 34th and 38th streets.
The council approved a plan in 2019 that allowed for taller buildings to help increase options for housing. Under the regulations, which called for the inclusion of units that are 600 square feet or less, a developer was approved for a building near 17th And O Avenue and built it. The five-story building drew concern from community members, so the council put a moratorium on more buildings while seeking input. Discussions have been ongoing since then.
On Monday, the council approved a change to the ordinance that requires developers to make at least 50% of its units 600 square feet or less or if they are providing units with rents based on the Area Median Income (such as the new units being built by the Anacortes Family Center).
Requiring smaller units makes them more affordable, council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said.
Four-story buildings have been allowed in this area since 1978. This change allows taller buildings if they meet those certain rules, she said. These rules aim to help create diversity in housing and allow more people to live here.
Taller buildings will allow for many units where there have been only a few, council member Carolyn Moulton said.
"We need this density," she said.
Anacortes has a lot to offer, like parks and forest lands and lakes, council member Anthony Young said. They are important to the town but they also mean much of the land in town is protected. With limited open spaces left to build, the only real solution is to go up to provide more housing, he said.
Council member Ryan Walters again proposed that the inclusion of the tall buildings be listed to only the portion of the R4 Zone that is east of O Avenue. After heated discussion, he did not receive support.
The changes passed, with Walters voting against. Council member Jeremy Carter was absent.
Another proposal to change regulations around the open space required with the buildings was also removed from the update. Staff recommends that rule stay the same for now and revisit it in a few years if it seems prohibitive.
