The Anacortes City Council will allow five-story buildings in the R4 Zone, provided that certain requirements are met.

The R4 Zone covers a good portion of the area between M Avenue and Commercial Avenue from 29th Street to 10th Street. The R4 Zone also includes the block between Q and R avenues from 22nd to 35th and some of that neighborhood between Commercial and V avenues and between 34th and 38th streets.


