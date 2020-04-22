The first few minutes of Barbara Meaders’ first-grade class are a flurry of activity, with students checking technology, finishing their breakfasts and greeting their friends.
The start of class also comes with a few moments of “Show and Tell.”
“Do you want to see my baby brother?” shouts one student, while another holds up a new Pokemon card. Later, another student will address the class with a baby chick perched on her head and one will introduce a stuffed animal.
Anacortes students have been getting used to their new version of online education. Schools buildings have been closed since March 18 and will not reopen this school year to on-site learning.
So far, these online meetings have been optional and ungraded chances to connect and review material. Some students have participated; others have not.
But that will soon
change.New learning — with grades — begins at the end of this month.
Teachers are working on learning plans and expectations with their peers. The instruction time will involve fewer hours than in a physical classroom, but there will be assignments to turn in and tests to take.
“There is pressure to get this off the ground sooner, but we want to honor the planning and collaboration needed to do it well,” Anacortes District Superintendent Mark Wenzel said in a meeting last week.
The district is basing some expectations on guidelines set by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Institution.
Those include instruction time limits for students. District-required student learning time at home will not exceed 30 minutes per day for pre-K; 45 minutes for K-1; 60 minutes per day for grades 2-3; 90 per day minutes for grades 4-5; two hours per day for grades 6-8 and 2.5 hours per day for grades 9-12.
The district is working on grading parameters for the rest of the school year, ending in June. No work assigned between the closing of schools and April 27 will receive a grade. Grading information for work after that date will be sent to families by Friday.
“For most school work, students will be asked to complete assignments by a certain date and time, following a schedule that works best for students and families,” Wenzel wrote in an email to families.
Teachers will send out a weekly schedule of coming assessments and assignments each Monday morning, and each teacher will conduct one virtual meeting of about 40 minutes a week.
At the elementary level, teachers will use that time to check in with students and build community, Wenzel said in an email. For middle and high school classes, the time will be spent to facilitate social-emotional health and cover topics related to advisory.
Other meetings are optional for middle and high school teachers to help with class work, Wenzel said.
At the classroom level, students have been sharing their feelings that go along with the school closures, Meaders told the American in an email. They are happy to be with their families but miss their friends, she said. Recently, they shared artwork they created to express kindness or joy.
“It’s important to me that meetings with my students on Zoom provide social-emotional support, and academics are instructional opportunities they can access any time as they are able,” Meaders wrote.
In one class last week, the first-graders wrote short stories about what would happen if a tiger walked into their backyard, read a story together, did math problems and chatted with the PE teacher about how to exercise at home.
The students are getting used to the technology, but they miss the classroom environment.
“I’d rather be at school,” one student said, followed by a resounding chorus of “Me, too!” from his classmates.
When the closures started, third-grade Island View teacher Chad Sage said he tried his best to send out links and resources to families but worried about overwhelming them. He assigned daily journals for students to keep track of their work.
Assignments haven’t been graded so he wanted students to know their work was still being read and appreciated, so he’s worked hard to provide feedback.
Online learning has both limitations and advantages, he said.
“It’s exciting in some ways and excruciating in others,” Sage said.
The same is true for students in Tasha Kirby’s seventh-grade science classes.
Aeden Peterson said it’s been harder to get through all of the work online. Layne Davis, though, has found she likes going at her own pace.
Natalie Berth said she’s mostly worried about next year.
“I’m worried about how hard it’s going to be to catch up,” she said.
There are some advantages, though.
Last year, Kirby added the incubation of baby chicks to her science class, having the class record data during the process. But because school was only open sometimes, most classes missed the hatching. This year, Kirby took the incubator home and set up a livestream.
Students checked on the eggs every day and recently watched the baby birds hatch. They tracked data about temperature and timing, so they could see the impact they had on eggs.
Kim Wedul at Island View Elementary School, has used an online forum called Seesaw with her second-grade students. She challenged them to design a playground. One student worked with his dad to make one out of Legos. Another created innovative designs like a moving slide.
“They are staying creative even when stuck inside,” she wrote in an email. “All of my students are working at home on some type of learning every day.”
