The Anacortes School District soon will have a new teaching and learning director.
Heather Paddock takes over the role July 1, replacing Angie Miller, who is returning to a classroom teaching position for the next school year.
The director position oversees the district’s curriculum implementation and adoption, professional development for teachers and student achievement at all grade levels.
Paddock currently serves as a principal with Everett Public Schools. She previously served as an assistant principal, instructional coach and middle school teacher.
“Heather’s background will make her an excellent leader for our Teaching and Learning Department,” district Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement. “With her experiences in the classroom, instructional coaching, and serving as principal, she deeply understands the throughline between the classroom and the district office. She also has the strong ability to connect with others, building positive relationships with students, staff, families and community members.”
Paddock said she’s excited to become a part of the Anacortes School District.
“My experience in a wide range of schools has provided me the perspective to understand the unique needs of students, staff and families,” she said in the statement. “I approach this role with a love of teaching and learning for both students and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.