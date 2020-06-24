Relay for Life, which each years brings in thousands of dollars to fund research and programs of the American Cancer Society, was supposed to fill Seahawk Stadium Saturday with volunteers walking, laughing and raising funds.
Instead, the stadium lights will stay dark as the COVID-19 pandemic continues preventing the gathering of people around the world.
So far this year, teams have contributed about $7,600. Last year, Relay for Life of Anacortes brought in roughly $100,000.
Although the pandemic shut down the event in its traditional form, teams are still finding ways to celebrate.
One big event of the annual Relay for Life is the luminaria ceremony, which allows participants to decorate paper luminarias with the names of their loved ones who are survivors of cancer, who are still fighting or who lost their battle. All the lights are turned off for one hour, so participants can walk around the track and see all the luminarias glow.
Steve McKinstry is the team captain of B-Team said a group of Relay for Life participants took part in grassroot efforts to include traditions this year.
People put luminarias out in their driveways last Saturday and encouraged people to walk or drive by them.
The team is also helping to sponsor a lap logging event. That way, people can get out and walk where they can (and remain socially distant) but still log the laps they need to raise the funds to fight cancer, McKinstry said.
Anyone wanting to can log laps at bahaicluster12.wixsite.com/washington/rfl-2020.
For more information on how to “Relay Your Way (Virtually) and about the American Cancer Society, visit www.relayforlife.org/anacorteswa.
