The search for invasive European green crabs has restarted in Padilla and Samish bays after a winter pause.
European green crabs are a particularly damaging species to eelgrass habitat. They can eat eelgrass, algae, baby clams, oysters and young native crabs.
They can also burrow in mud, dig up eelgrass and destabilize soil in salt marshes.
Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Natural Resource Coordinator Roger Fuller said Padilla Bay has one of the largest eelgrass beds in the lower 48 states, which makes green crabs a significant concern.
The reserve caught 58 green crabs last year, more than double the amount caught in previous years combined.
The population increased later in the season than usual, prompting trapping to continue until November instead of ending in September.
Teams have to stop trapping in the winter because of higher tides during daytime hours.
The reserve’s trapping team started its efforts again this month, setting out traps every week.
So far, the team has caught three green crabs, at a different location than previous catches.
“We’re very happy that there hasn’t been sort of a huge explosion at the north end where we were catching them last year,” Fuller said.
The team euthanizes the green crabs by freezing them, then sends them to the University of Washington for testing.
Fuller said it’s unusual to be catching green crabs as early as April. He said the crabs caught were born last year, which is a good sign.
“They’re not fully grown yet, which is a good indicator that we don’t have a well established population here yet in Padilla Bay,” he said.
Fuller said this early in the season it’s hard to predict what green crab numbers might look like this year.
The traps also catch native crabs such as Dungeness and hairy shore crabs.
“We’re starting to develop a good database on those native crabs so that if the green crabs do get established in bigger numbers, we may be able to see whether they’re having an impact on the native species,” Fuller said.
Unlike other coastal areas in the U.S., Washington has large native crabs that can attack green crabs, such as red rock crabs and Dungeness crabs.
Fuller said that may help lessen the impact of green crabs here.
In Samish Bay, the Northwest Straits Commission is restarting trapping efforts.
The commission works with the Washington Conservation Corps to set traps every other week.
Allie Simpson, the commissions’ ecosystem project coordinator and green crab lead, said the team has so far this year found five green crabs and three molts near the Taylor Shellfish facility.
Employees from Taylor Shellfish found one green crab, as well.
The molts signal that the crabs are growing and shedding their shell at that location.
“Having caught five already in one location is, you know, a little alarming because we’re trying to make sure those numbers stay down,” Simpson said.
“We’re definitely trying to make sure we’re continuing the pressure in those areas.”
Simpson said there is good collaboration between the two trapping efforts, which makes it easier to target green crab hotspots.
Fuller said, “Hopefully we can catch them all. But at a minimum, we should be able to at least keep the population low enough that they aren’t at a density where they can do serious damage.”
The reserve is asking people to report any suspected green crabs, but not to kill or remove them from their habitat, as it is illegal to possess a live green crab in the state and misidentification is common.
Green crabs are best identified by the five points on each side of their shell.
