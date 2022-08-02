Families gathered on the beach at Washington Park Monday, walking the shoreline, heading out on boats and sunbathing on the grass. Monday was a cooler day in Anacortes, with temperatures in the previous days climbing into the mid-80s.
Families gathered on the beach at Washington Park Monday, walking the shoreline, heading out on boats and sunbathing on the grass. Monday was a cooler day in Anacortes, with temperatures in the previous days climbing into the mid-80s.
Things are cooling down in Anacortes after temperatures climbed into the 80s last week and over the weekend.
Even at its hottest, Anacortes stayed cooler than much of the region, with the National Weather Service listing the heat index (or what the temperature feels like considering humidity) at the mid-80s.
To the south, Seattle had temperatures in the 90s for six days in a row, according to the National Weather Service website.
The high temperatures across the region were caused by a heat dome, which is the result of an area of high pressure that causes hot and dry weather.
Temperatures in the region didn’t quite make it to the record numbers seen in June 2021, which caused several businesses to close their doors until things cooled down.
According to the National Weather Service, the skies should remain mostly sunny this week, with highs in the low 70s. The forecast expects Saturday through Monday to be the warmest days in the next week, with highs climbing into the upper 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.