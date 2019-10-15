Students in the Anacortes School District performed higher on state assessments this year than any other students in the region.
Anacortes topped 35 districts in the region based on scores released for third- to 10th-graders in science, math and English. The composite score of students meeting standard was 71.2 percent, according to a press release.
This is the third year in a row that Anacortes has earned the top spot, which is based on an average of all subjects and grade levels.
Anacortes is in the top 5% of schools in Western Washington.
The scores also increased in every grade level and subject over last year, according to the release.
“These results represent a lot of hard work and high quality from our teaching professionals,” Superintendent Mark Wenzel said in a release. “We are a learning organization and invest a lot in professional development and time for teachers to collaborate. It’s definitely a celebration to achieve success with many students.”
Though the scores are a point of pride, there is still work to be done on making sure all students, no matter their background, achieve the same success, Wenzel said in the release.
The district is also looking at more than just a student’s test scores when looking at what success means, he said.
“We also look at the social-emotional growth, including extra-curricular participation, student leadership opportunities and character education,” he said.
