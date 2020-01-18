Clean energy, electric ferries and local school funding are among the issues on the agendas of the 40th District senator and representatives during the 60-day legislative session, which began Jan. 13.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, is vice chairperson of the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee and member of the Local Government and Transportation committees. Among the legislation she’s working on, according to legislative aide Jordan Kronen:
• Expand the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resilience program, which provides funding for businesses to install clean energy such as solar, to be repaid through an assessment.
• Find alternative funding for school districts that lost levy funding when the Legislature funded basic education to comply with the court decision in McCleary vs. Washington. Eight school districts in the 40th District, including Anacortes, were affected by the move.
• Build infrastructure for hybrid electric ferries. Lovelett visited Norway after the 2019 session to see the world’s first all-electric car and passenger ferry. When Washington retrofits its ferry fleet, “there needs to be a pathway to shore power,” Kronen said. “She wants to figure out a way to build the infrastructure to allow that to happen.”
State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, is vice chairperson of the House Environment & Energy Committee and member of the Capital Budget Committee and Rural Development, Agriculture, & Natural Resources Committee. She is also co-chair of the Joint Water Task Force with state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley.
She said she spent the interim period between legislative sessions meeting with people in the district and has prepared 12 legislative actions to introduce. Some are bills, some are provisos and some are administrative changes, she said.
Lekanoff said her agenda is education, protection of natural resources and the environment, protection of the labor work force, equality and protection of tribal-state relationships.
What she’ll be working on this session:
• Public transit. “We are spread far and wide in Skagit, and our transit buses are important to our rural areas” as well as younger people in the cities, Lekanoff said. “When we look at transportation and the impacts to Washington state, we need to make sure we address transit and that we do it in a good way.”
• Funding for continued replacement of culverts that block fish passage. She said she’s confident the state is on track to replace its problematic culverts by the deadline of 2030.
• Salmon recovery. “My intent is to better work with our state Legislature to provide good opportunities for informed decision making,” regarding salmon recovery. She wants to bring cities, counties, the state, the federal government and treaty tribes together “to find sound, accountable salmon recovery approaches that address watershed recovery” while sustaining the commercial and recreational natural-resources industries that contribute $4 billion to the state’s economy.
• Education funding. She said she’s working closely with Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, and Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, on trying to find ways to fill the funding shortfall that has affected school districts after the Legislature responded to the McCleary school funding court decision.
“We’ll know more once the session starts,” Lekanoff said.
Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, was appointed Monday, Jan. 6 by the 40th District’s county council members and commissioners to the position vacated by Jeff Morris, who left to focus on his job with a global smart-tech company. Amanda Hubik, who had served as Morris’ legislative aide and sought appointment to the vacancy, is staying on as Ramel’s aide.
Ramel was appointed to the House Commerce & Gaming Committee and the Housing, Community Development & Veterans Committee.
Ramel previously outlined his priorities to the Anacortes American as: Affordable housing and homelessness, fixing the state’s transportation and education budgets, climate change and behavioral health.
“I anticipate being a part of putting a price on carbon pollution, fixing the levy cap that is hurting our local school districts, strengthening the Housing Trust Fund, and supporting stable funding to maintain and electrify our ferry service,” he wrote shortly before his appointment to the House.
