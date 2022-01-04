After being socked in with ice and snow since Christmas, there may be more snow on the way this week. But the National Weather Service predicts warmer temperatures that should make this a different weather experience than happened at the end of 2021.
Temperatures are finally rising above freezing, allowing the snow and ice to start melting away across Fidalgo Island.
Roads remained icy Monday and Tuesday, especially at night.
The weather service predicts a 20% chance of snow Wednesday, with an 80% chance of rain mixed with snow Wednesday night.
After that, expect rain over the next few days.
Garbage pickup has resumed this week in Anacortes. Drivers had transitioned over to snowplows during the Christmas to New Year freeze to keep the roads clear, but returned to regular duty this week.
Between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, the City of Anacortes used about 100 tons of salt and 200 tons of sand to help battle the snow and ice.
“I would say that the calls and emails from citizens thanking us for the snow response has been incredible,” Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said in an email. “Many people have said it was the best they have seen in 20 years.”
More than 30 city employees from several departments pitched in.
Crews also loaded up snow and trucked it off the streets, Buckenmeyer said. The Port of Anacortes allowed that snow to be placed on its property, he said in his email.
The city crews did a great job of keeping streets clear, Anacortes Police Department Chief Dave Floyd said Monday.
As a result, there were fewer collisions than expected on city roads. Between Dec. 25 and Monday, there were only really four collisions, one of which occurred outside of city limits. The other motor vehicle calls were things like a car stuck in a parking lot that couldn’t get out, Floyd said.
