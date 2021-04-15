The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 195 dispatches April 5-11.
Here are some of them.
Friday, April 2
• A Honda outboard motor valued at $5,000 was reported stolen from a fenced lot on the 700 block of T Avenue.
• A 20-year-old La Conner woman was arrested for driving while license suspended on Highway 20. The driver was unable to provide an ID or paperwork for the vehicle.
Saturday, April 3
• An officer saw a pickup drive through the stop sign at the intersection of H Avenue and 32nd Street. He pulled the truck over and found that the 60-year-old Anacortes driver had a suspended license. He was taken into custody and later released with a citation and a ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Sunday, April 4
• A $2,300 Yamaha outboard motor was reported stolen from a boat parked at a marina on Fifth Street.
Monday, April 5
• A local man reported that he attempted to log in to the state Department of Licensing website to renew his vehicle tabs and was denied entry. In speaking with a department representative, the man realized that his driver’s license number had been changed, and he had nothing to do with it. The man filed a fraud complaint with Licensing but wanted police to know too, in the event someone engaged in criminal activity using his name.
Tuesday, April 6
• A 31-year-old Mount Vernon woman was stopped for speeding. The driver was found to have an ignition interlock requirement, but none was present in the sedan. She was given a criminal citation for lack of the interlock device and a ticket for speeding, then released.
Wednesday, April 7
• An officer pulled a car over near the Sharpes Corner roundabout because a brake light did not work. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Mill Creek, had a suspended driver’s license, so he was taken into custody and later released with a citation.
Thursday, April 8
• An officer pulled an SUV over on 12th Street about 2 a.m. after a check showed the registered owner had a suspended license. The 62-year-old man from Bow was taken into custody. A passenger in the vehicle, a local 37-year-old man, was taken into custody and booked in jail on five warrants for domestic violence and traffic-related offenses.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
