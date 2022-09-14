Catalytic converter

Thieves are targeting catalytic converters, a part of a vehicle's exhaust system, across the country. In this undated photo provided by the Utah Attorney General’s Office, catalytic converters are shown after being seized in a recent investigation. (Utah Attorney General's Office via AP)

 Utah Attorney General's Office via AP

Almost every week, the Anacortes Police Department is called by someone who had their vehicle taken, gas siphoned or catalytic converter stolen.

The number of vehicle thefts has almost doubled this year, and catalytic converter thefts are a problem like never before, according to the Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.