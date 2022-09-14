Almost every week, the Anacortes Police Department is called by someone who had their vehicle taken, gas siphoned or catalytic converter stolen.
The number of vehicle thefts has almost doubled this year, and catalytic converter thefts are a problem like never before, according to the Police Department.
As of Sept. 9, APD had received 41 calls about motor vehicles being taken without permission in 2022. That compares to 18 for that same period in 2021, Community Service Officer Brent Lindquist said in an email.
Catalytic converter thefts are a newer issue. Catalytic converters, meant to reduce the harmful emissions from cars, are made from precious metals, making them valuable to resell.
As of Sept. 9, the Police Department had responded to 44 catalytic converter thefts in 2022. That compares to seven reports of catalytic converter theft and one attempted theft in that same period in 2021.
There have been 42 reports of gasoline theft in 2022 so far. Fuel thefts weren't specifically labeled in earlier years, so it's a little trickier to track down previous numbers, Lindquist said.
All the numbers refer to specific calls, but on occasion, one call is for multiple vehicles in the same area that has been hit, Lindquist said.
Police officers are out trying to prevent these kinds of thefts, but they can’t be everywhere, APD Sgt. Terrence Clifford said in an email.
“On-duty officers may be handling other calls or in another location in the city when a vehicle theft occurs,” he wrote. “The police and the community need to work in partnership to prevent these crimes. When we receive timely reports of criminal or suspicious activity, the likelihood that we are able to achieve a positive resolution to the situation, whether that is locating and arresting a suspect, or deterring someone from committing a crime, increases. If you see something, please say something, and please do so immediately. It could make a difference in the outcome of the situation.”
Working together is the best way to combat against theft, he said.
“One of the ways police can help prevent vehicle thefts is through proactive patrols, which serve as a deterrent to criminal activity,” Clifford wrote. “Another way is through community education. The police being transparent with the community about the issues that occur and providing meaningful advice as to steps they can take to lower their chances of victimization can go a long way in regard to crime prevention.”
He offered some tips to community members about keeping their vehicles safe:
- Don't leave vehicles unlocked or leave the keys inside a vehicle.
- Don't leave valuable items in a vehicle or anything that could give a thief access to a home or another vehicle.
- Park in a well-lit area or a garage if possible.
- Use theft preventions, such as a car alarm or a steering wheel lock.
- A home surveillance system can also be footage that can help to track down thieves or vehicle prowlers.
- Call 911 right away if something suspicious is happening. Don't wait to see what happens
“Some of these incidents involve the suspect damaging the gas cap or drilling into the fuel tank to steal gasoline. Immediate calls to the police about suspicious or criminal activity can contribute to this type of crime being deterred or the suspects contacted,” he said.
Meanwhile, a new law went into effect in Washington on July 1 regarding catalytic converter thefts.
"For every transaction specifically involving a catalytic converter that has been removed from a vehicle, documentation indicating that the private metal property in the seller's possession is the result of the seller replacing private metal property from a vehicle registered in the seller's name," the law states.
Cities across the state have seen the same trends in skyrocketing thefts.
According to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, vehicle thefts at the beginning of the year had gone up about 88% in the first three months of this year compared to the same time period in 2021. March 2022 numbers were 99% higher than March 2021 across the state.
The increase started during the pandemic and continued rising when new legislation went into effect in July, according to the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.