As people gathered late last week to say goodbye to one volunteer at Island Health, many of them needed a lint roller to pick hair off their clothes.
That's because while Lucy is a sweet volunteer who loves to cuddle and help bring down the tension in a room, she also sheds.
She is one of the therapy dogs that frequent Island Health to help patients and employees with stress. Her fellow therapy dog Teddy also joined in her retirement celebration, sitting as close to the visitors as he possibly could. Lucy, a 14-year-old husky and border collie mix, went home with a card signed by hospital staff.
Lucy has been a volunteer with Pet Partners for 10 years and has volunteered at Island Health since 2016. Her owner Noriko Fitz-Gerald comes with her whenever she's at the hospital.
The duo works as a team, Fitz-Gerald said. Lucy can communicate how she's feeling and can tell who needs her and when it's time to go, Fitz-Gerald said. The handler with a therapy dog needs to be on the lookout for those signs.
It was clear from early on that Lucy would be a good fit for this program, Fitz-Gerald said. She has always loved people and was very empathetic early on, she said.
After Lucy's retirement, there are five dogs left to volunteer at Island Health.
They, along with their owners, go through a volunteer onboarding process, receive name badges and are vetted by hospital staff, hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney said.
Before the dogs ever get to the hospital, they go through extensive training to be therapy dogs, Moroney said. At Island Health, the dogs either belong to Pet Partners or Canine Companions.
The canine volunteers are certified through those programs before going through the checks at the hospital, Moroney said.
Unfortunately, the dogs haven't been able to see patients must over the past couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, they've returned to staff events and greeted people (outside) at the farmstand all summer, Moroney said.
Hospital administrators are working through COVID-19 regulations now to see if the dogs can return to the cancer care wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.