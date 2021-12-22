Josette Curtis recently saw one of her lifelong dreams come true.
For her, that meant standing on a stage in Los Angeles, holding a buzzer and participating in “Jeopardy!,” a show she has watched since she was a child.
She had watched it every night after dinner with her family. She married Jack Curtis, and they started watching it frequently. They made it a part of their family, watching it each night with son Caleb.
Now, Josette Curtis is going to go from an audience member to a contestant.
“I think the best part is that the staff genuinely wanted everyone there to have a positive experience,” she said. “They all realized we were seeing our lifelong dreams come true.”
An episode she filmed this fall will air Tuesday, Dec. 28, though she can’t say whether she makes it to the next episode.
Curtis said this is not the first time she’s attempted to get on the show. For the past decade or so, she’s filled out an online contestant search test roughly once a year.
This past January, she felt like she knew more of the questions that previously but didn’t think anything of it.
She still remembers the moment in March as she sat in her hairdresser’s chair, getting an email that asked her to move on to the next round.
The next month, she took another online test.
Her advanced again, taking part in June in a mock game via Zoom. The game allowed her to test out answering the questions and offered showrunners the chance to see how she comes across on camera.
Then, she waited.
Anyone who makes it through that round is in a contestant pool for up to 18 months, Curtis said. She just had to wait for a call asking her to be on the show.
In early September, the contestant coordinator called her and in October, she made her way to Los Angeles to tape the show, across from host Ken Jennings.
A few things about the filming surprised her.
“From the camera angles, the set looks really big, but it’s actually not,” she said.
She was also impressed by how much of a “well-oiled machine” the production is. The team films a week’s worth of shows in one day, with short breaks in between.
“Everything is very efficient and quick,” she said.
When the contestants first arrived, they went on stage to check out the space and the buzzer and get used to the format before the cameras were turned on.
COVID-19 protocols meant there was no audience at the filming.
There is some competition, but the environment on set is very positive, she said.
“There was a camaraderie,” she said. “At the end of the day of taping, we were all joking around with each other.”
She said she also focused on all the positives instead of letting nerves take over.
“When you go out to film your episode, you know that may be your only 22 minutes,” she said. “You stay present, enjoy it, do your best and soak it all in.”
Curtis prepared for her time on “Jeopardy!” in a couple different ways. The first was watching the show frequently. A friend who was on the show several years ago mailed her several study guides and books to study before filming.
She also found a website that consolidated every question on the show and highlighted some topics that come up frequently.
She read as much as she could, listened to news podcasts and tried not to stress about it too much.
“You can’t study everything,” she said.
The way Curtis figures it, she knew more about some topics than the other contestants and less about others.
“It all evens out in the end,” she said.
