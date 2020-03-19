The family of Tommy Thompson Jr. has made the question about the future of the Tommy Thompson Train clear: the train should be sold to Bret Iwan, an interested buyer from California.
In a letter from Thompson’s son, Headen Thompson, read by museum director Bret Lunsford at City Council on Monday, Headen clarified that the Memorandum of Agreement adopted by the council in December and outlining the terms that must be met for a purchase to go through was intended to allow Iwan to purchase the train, and Iwan only.
“It was never out intent with the MOA to open our father’s train to everyone or anyone who wants to buy it or has another proposal for it’s use,” the letter said. “Our father’s true vision and wish for the Anacortes Railway was to be cared for, maintained and operated in the ways that were so important to him. We believe Bret (Iwan) and his family to be capable of meeting our father’s criteria and fully support the removal of its original operating location.”
The letter went on to explain that the family’s wish to see the train implemented as a static exhibit has changed, and the family no longer wishes for the train to be used in that way. Upon relocation of the train, however, the family wishes for a portion of the proceeds from the sale to be used to memorialize Thompson’s legacy in Anacortes.
“Our desire is to have the city of Anacortes accept Bret’s purchase offer and fully transfer ownership from the city,” Hayden wrote. “We do not approve of other efforts and operations within Anacortes and no longer wish to see it as a static exhibit.”
Ann Thompson, surviving wife of Tommy Thompson, also wrote a letter, read by Mayor Laurie Gere at the meeting.
“I do not believe the train has been cared for, or fundraising progress has been made, as I was originally assured would be made when first agreeing to the donation June 21, 2012,” she wrote. “I ask the city to respect my decision and execute a contract for the transfer of ownership in a timely manner.”
The letters come on the heels of Iwan’s purchase proposal for the train to City Council on Monday, March 9. Councilmembers, while receptive to Iwan’s offer and timeline, asked that the local revival of the nonprofit Anacortes Railway group be given a chance to present in a bid to keep the train in Anacortes and operate it here.
