A historic Anacortes attraction may be moving south.
The city is considering selling the Tommy Thompson narrow-gauge steam engine train to an interested buyer in California, Anacortes Museum Director Bret Lunsford confirmed in an email.
Bret Iwan, owner of Iwan Locomotive Works, contacted the city in July asking about a potential sale of the train, rolling stock or leftover rails, Lunsford said. The company “strives to offer creative solutions for Railroading, both big and small,” according to its website.
Now, Iwan and the Thompson family have been in conversation about the steam engine’s future, Lunsford said.
Iwan grew up spending summers in Anacortes and continues to visit each year, he said in an email to the Anacortes American.
“Every one of my childhood summers spent in Anacortes include fond memories of Tommy Thompson’s Anacortes Railway,” he said. “Tommy Thompson’s craftsmanship, kindness and enthusiasm have remained an inspirational
force ever since my first ride in 1987.”
He said he began conversations with the museum and city after closely following the efforts to reimagine the railway.
Iwan plans to install the train in a publicly accessible operation in Lincoln, California, and to recreate Thompson’s railway down to the engine shed and install additional maintenance facilities to care for equipment, he said in an email. He intends to keep the name of Anacortes Railway in the train’s new location and plans to include informational displays and archival documentation to honor the work and legacy of its builder, Tommy Thompson, Jr.
“Tommy had an eye for the vintage railroad aesthetic, and we wish to celebrate that by recreating his railway,” he said in the email.
Initial designs for Iwan’s railway that he has presented to the Thompson family include use of Thompson’s original logo and reproduction of the tickets used when it was first in operation.
The Tommy Thompson train ran intermittently from 1979 to 1999, during the Anacortes Arts Festival and other occasions, providing rides for the community. It took Thompson from 1961 to the mid-1980s to establish and realize an operational train in Anacortes.
When Thompson passed away in 1999, the Anacortes Railway ceased operations, according to the railway’s website. A group called the Anacortes Train & Rail formed and attempted to continue operation but was not able to revive the railway.
“Creating what Tommy did was a complicated and ambitious task at that time, and doing so today would likely be even more so,” Lunsford said.
The train then spent 13 years at a Seattle museum before returning to Anacortes in 2012. Anne Thompson donated the train to the city, where it became maintained by the Anacortes Museum with intent to establish a static display.
Then, in 2015, plans for that exhibit for the train were put on hold as the newly formed Anacortes Railway nonprofit group worked to restore the train, establish a route for operation and study the feasibility of such an operation. This included a presentation at City Council in 2016 where the group proposed the reactivation of the Tommy Thompson train and installation of a route along Market Street.
The train made brief appearances on tracks laid down near the Depot Arts Center, but never took off much further. It now rests in the Anacortes Railway shed near the Depot. Brooks Middleton, a founding member of the Anacortes Railway nonprofit, said the group lost steam when logistical issues and lack of support added too many challenges.
“At every corner there was a roadblock,” he said. There were pockets of support, but ultimately the project lost momentum and the volunteers felt overworked, Middleton said.
In October 2018, the Anacortes Railway dissolved and in March posted a message on its Facebook page saying it will “no longer be pursuing, as a group, the operation or maintenance of the Tommy Thompson Train / Anacortes Railway” and changed the name of the page to Friends of the former Anacortes Railway.
Middleton said he would like to see the train run again, even though relocating it to California to do so would not be ideal.
“The more local the better,” he said, but added that having the train running somewhere is better than nowhere.
“It’s a work of art that’s made to run. It’s silly to let it rust in a shed somewhere,” Middleton said. “The saddest thing to me is to think of it not moving.”
According to Lunsford, though the sale inquiry from Iwan was not the first received about the train, it motivated city staff to ask the Thompson family how they wanted to see their donation maintained: a static exhibit in Anacortes, or operational out of state?
The Thompson family “expressed a willingness to consider such an operational future,” Lunsford said, and soon after they began to communicate with Iwan directly.
On Oct. 21, Iwan and the Thompson family met to discuss the plan to purchase the train from the city, and later the Iwan family met with Mayor Laurie Gere and city staff, then with a small group of Anacortes train stakeholders, Lunsford said.
Proceeds from the sale would be used to interpret and memorialize the legacy of Tommy Thompson and also support the Anacortes Museum.
“I want to ensure Tommy’s legacy in Anacortes, and as proposed in California, inspires future generations as it did for me all those years ago,” Iwan said.
The purchase is anticipated to be presented at an upcoming meeting of the City Council.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.