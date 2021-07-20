The Anacortes City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday that declares the Tommy Thompson Train and its related equipment as surplus to the city and authorizes its return to the Thompson family within 90 days.
City Attorney Darcy Swetnum told the council that the Thompson family’s attorney, Lisa Carney, told the city 90 days was ample time for the family to remove the train, rails, turntable and other related items.
The council came to the decision to return the train after no community members offered to finance a static display for the train after a call for donors went out June 21. With no financial backing, the council moved July 14 for a resolution to be put forth to return the train.
In other city news:
• "This is a good time to be in the broadband business," Emily Shuh, city administration director, said.
Access Anacortes Fiber Internet reports controlling 38.6% of the market in its current service area. It will add a third installation team and begin work installing underground cables in the area west of the airport in the fall.
It is also requesting grant funding of $9.75 million and $8.9 million through the American Rescue Plan Act and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Program, respectively.
• Mayor Laurie Gere declared the week of July 26-30 to be “Dinosaur Week” in tandem with Parks and Recreation’s Dinosaur Week Camp at Washington Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said “we wanted to proclaim Dinosaur Week in the desire to have kids keep learning in the summer, to encourage our youngest readers to keep reading, embrace science and history and to enjoy it.”
• The Anacortes City Council continued to deliberate changes to the Critical Areas Ordinance (CAO). Among the concerns from the public included the definition of “multimodal” in regards to trail use and the circumstances that would call for stream relocation.
The CAO is required to be updated every eight years per the state’s Growth Management Act. This update was due in 2016 and the next will be due again in 2024.
“We’re not here anywhere near on time,” Brian Wetcher of Evergreen Islands said during public comment. “Something has to be different for us to be updating with best available science and policy in a meaningful way.”
Councilmember Ryan Walters attributed the delay in part to the passing of code that required the CAO to be completely rewritten.
Changes to the ordinance will be discussed again at an upcoming meeting, with possible action from the council.
