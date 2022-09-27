The streets of downtown Anacortes filled early Sunday as thousands of motorcyclists came in from around the region and beyond.
They were there to park on Commercial Avenue, drive up and down the road and celebrate all things motorcycle.
The 39th annual Oyster Run, back after two years off due to the pandemic, meant bikes as far as the eye could see and the ear could hear. Food, live music and vendors were on hand to cater to the bikers.
The weather was bright and sunny for the annual event as thousands gathered.
In town, the event itself was fairly quiet in terms of incidents from a law enforcement perspective, according to Brent Lindquist, the community service officer with the Anacortes Police Department. Police responded to one call about a downed rider at 27th Street. The rider was transported to Island Health to be treated for dehydration, Lindquist said in an email.
Another person reported their Harley Davidson was stolen downtown.
Outside of town, one man died and another was badly injured in a two-motorcycle collision on Highway 20.
The event drew crowds bikers of all types, including some from clubs and organizations and many more who just came to enjoy the day and the ride to Anacortes and back.
"This is a diverse crowd," Todd Robbins of Port Orchard said. "All different bikes of all different sizes. So many different groups, everyone is represented here."
He was in town selling raffles with a group that helps veterans with PTSD. Proceeds from the raffle drawing will help them, and the event was a good way for them all to get together for a good time, he said.
His sister Sandy Gorofalo of Anacortes agreed with him about seeing many different types of people.
"This is a big slice of American pie," she said.
But her favorite part of the Oyster run — "all the chrome."
Lee Garofalo said it was nice to see the crowds return after the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"After all we've been through, to gather like this has been a long time coming," he said.
To Gary Blair of Olympia, the best part was the ride. It's nice to have such a big event in Washington state, he said.
He and his friend Mark Johnson, also of Olympia, stood near their bikes watching the crowd.
"This is what we do, we stand here and watch the bikes go by," Johnson said.
Jeff Arnold has been making the ride for longer than the event has officially existed. He was one of the original riders who took a ride over four decades ago on the hunt for some oysters up in Bay View. The next year, more riders showed up to head out to eat oysters. the group grew quickly and soon was big enough that the small towns in Skagit County could no longer host the riders.
That's when it moved to Anacortes and became the official Oyster Run in 1981.
Since then, Arnold has retired and moved to Arizona, but he comes back for the Oyster Run every year. He said when the group first headed out in search of shellfish, they never imagined it would grow in such a huge way.
His favorite part is the Seattle Cossacks, a stunt-riding group that always draws huge crowds.
"I've seen them 100 times, and it's just as good as the first time," Arnold said.
The stunt-riding group performed for large crowds twice during the day, standing on motorcycles and leaning back almost until their hair hit the pavement while stacked on the bikes.
The Seattle Cossacks started as a group of motorcycle hill climbers. While waiting between races, the riders started doing stunts, current Cossacks Capt. Sam Chedester said.
It became clear the crowds were more interested in the stunts, and that's how the group's stunt-riding career began, said Chedester, who has been with the group for 32 years.
The group also focuses on rider safety and education and promoting a good image of motorcyclists, he said.
There are 15 members of the Cossacks. Each one needs to own their own Harley Davidson, the specifications of which generally mean bikes made between the 1930s and the 1950s, Chedester said. Many of the riders are the second or third generation of their family to perform with the Cossacks, he said.
