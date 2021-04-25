Three Anacortes police officers were injured April 20 while trying to take a man into Island Hospital for evaluation.
The man resisted, police reported, and bit and kicked the officers. One officer was bitten on the hand and another was bitten on the upper thigh, Capt. Dave Floyd said. In each case, the bites broke the skin and drew blood. A third officer was kicked in the face and received a concussion, Floyd said.
The officers were treated at the hospital and released. The suspect, a 45-year-old Anacortes man, was treated for scrapes and bruises and booked in county jail on suspicion of felony assault on a law enforcement officer. The Anacortes American is not identifying the suspect because he has not been charged.
Police received calls just after 5 p.m. that day about a man acting bizarrely — including possibly striking an RV with a rock — on the 2900 block of Oakes Avenue. The man was on a bike on the 2700 block of Oakes Avenue when an officer contacted him.
“The man seemed erratic in his speech and behavior patterns and requested that the officer speak with him at the police station, so the officer followed the man who rode his bicycle to the police station,” Community Service Officer Karl Wolfswinkel reported. “After a brief conversation at the police department, the male requested assistance getting to the hospital to be seen by a medical professional, so officers accompanied him to the 24th Street entrance of the hospital, stopping briefly in the middle of the road, where the man stopped and blocked traffic with his bicycle.”
The man tried to take his bicycle into the hospital to check himself in. He was unwilling to leave the bike outside “and continued to make erratic statements, including statements about someone wanting to kill him,” Wolfswinkel reported. Police officers then tried to admit him to the hospital for evaluation and an altercation ensued. He was taken into custody with the help of Anacortes Fire Department personnel and an off-duty Oak Harbor police officer on the scene.
According to police, the suspect was found to be in possession of a small amount of a possible methamphetamine and a glass pipe with drug residue.
