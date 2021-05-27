The contest for mayor of Anacortes is now a three-way race with the last-minute filing of Tammy Guffey, an author and advocate for mental health and suicide prevention and an Army veteran who served in Iraq.
Guffey joins current City Council members Matt Miller and Ryan Walters in running to replace Mayor Laurie Gere, who decided not to run again when her second term ends this year.
The candidate filing period for the 2021 election, which will include races ranging from mayor to fire district to port commission, ended Friday. Positions that drew more than two candidates will be on the Aug. 3 primary ballot with the two top vote-getters advancing to the Nov. 2 general election.
With the filings last week, most elected positions have only one or two candidates.
Twelve positions are unopposed, though write-in candidates remain a possibility in any race.
Running unopposed, former Anacortes High School Principal Jon Ronngren will likely be the newest member of the Anacortes Port Commission, and Mark Tibbles the newest member of the Board of Commissioners of Fire District 11.
The new year will ring in a new City Council member from Position 4 and two new school board members.
Candidates for council Position 4, being vacated by mayoral candidate Mill, are Planning Commissioner Jeff Graf and Anacortes Housing Authority Commissioner Amanda Hubik.
City Council member Bruce McDougall, Position 5, is being challenged by Sara Holahan, a former deputy library director in Mount Vernon who made a previous bid for Anacortes City Council.
Anastasia Brencick, Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens are seeking election to Anacortes School Board, Position 1; Brian Adams withdrew his candidacy on Monday. Incumbent Bobbilyn Hogge, did not seek reelection.
Diana Farnsworth and Erik Schorr are seeking election to Anacortes School Board, Position 2; Jack Curtis withdrew his candidacy on Monday. Incumbent Erin Rieger did not seek reelection.
Among incumbents facing challengers is Anacortes Port Commissioner Kathy Pittis, Position 5, who will face Doug Pratt.
Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District Commissioner Christine Mathes, Position 3, is being challenged by James A. Mitchell.
The following candidates are unopposed. (* = incumbent)
- Anacortes City Council, Position 6: Carolyn Moulton *
- Anacortes City Council, Position 7: Anthony Young *
- Anacortes Port Commission, Position 1: Jon Ronngren. (Ken Goodwin did not seek reelection.)
- Anacortes Port Commission, Position 2: Jon Petrich *
- Hospital District 3, Position 2: Warren Tessler *
- Hospital District 2, Position 3: Paul Maughan *
- Fire District 11, Position 3 (Mount Erie): Mark Tibbles. (Thomas Walsh did not seek reelection.)
- Fire District 17, Position 2 (Guemes Island): David M. Wertheimer *
- Fire District 17, Position 3 (Guemes Island): Dave Margeson *
- Cemetery District 2, Position 1 (Anacortes): John Pinquoch *
- Cemetery District 3, Position 1 (Guemes Island): Adam Veal *
- Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District, Position 5: Andrew Olson *
Profiles of candidates in contested races will be published in upcoming editions.
