Two Anacortes City Council members are unopposed for reelection, a third candidate entered the race for mayor, and former Anacortes High School Principal Jon Ronngren is likely the newest member of the Anacortes Port Commission.
Thomas Walsh did not seek reelection to Fire District 11, Position 3 (Mount Erie), and will likely be succeeded by Mark Tibbles, sole candidate for the position.
The filing period for candidates in the 2021 election ended at 5 p.m. Friday. Positions that drew more than two candidates will be on the Aug. 3 primary ballot; the two top vote getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Choosing not to run for reelection: Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere and Anacortes Port Commissioner Ken Goodwin, both of whom announced earlier their intention to not seek new terms; and Anacortes School Board members Bobbilyn Hogge and Erin Rieger, both of whom did not file candidacies for reelection. Hogge and Rieger did not return phone messages left for them on Thursday.
Candidates for Anacortes mayor are City Council member Matt Miller, City Council member Ryan Walters, and human resources consultant Tammy Guffey.
Planning Commissioner Jeff Graf and Anacortes Housing Authority Commissioner Amanda Hubik are seeking election to City Council Position 4, which is being vacated by mayoral candidate Miller.
City Council member Bruce McDougall, Position 5, is being challenged by past City Council candidate Sara Holahan, a former deputy library director in Mount Vernon.
Brian Adams, Anastasia Brencick, Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens are seeking election to Anacortes School Board, Position 1.
Jack Curtis, Diana Farnsworth and Erik Schorr are seeking election to Anacortes School Board, Position 2.
Anacortes Port Commissioner Kathy Pittis, Position 5, is being challenged for reelection by Doug Pratt.
Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District Commissioner Christine Mathes, Position 3, is being challenged for reelection by James A. Mitchell.
Barring challenges from write-in candidates, the following candidates are unopposed. (* = incumbent)
- Anacortes City Council, Position 6: Carolyn Moulton *
- Anacortes City Council, Position 7: Anthony Young *
- Anacortes Port Commission, Position 1: Jon Ronngren
- Anacortes Port Commission, Position 2: Jon Petrich *
- Hospital District 3, Position 2: Warren Tessler *
- Hospital District 2, Position 3: Paul Maughan *
- Fire District 11, Position 3 (Mount Erie): Mark Tibbles
- Fire District 17, Position 2 (Guemes Island): David M. Wertheimer *
- Fire District 17, Position 3 (Guemes Island): Dave Margeson *
- Cemetery District 2, Position 1 (Anacortes): John Pinquoch *
- Cemetery District 3, Position 1 (Guemes Island): Adam Veal *
- Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District, Position 5: Andrew Olson *
Profiles of the candidates in contested races will be published in upcoming print editions of the Anacortes American and on goanacortes.com.
