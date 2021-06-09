By Briana Alzola
Upgrades at O, P and Q docks at the Port of Anacortes Cap Sante Marina will take two years and cost roughly $1.3 million. The port’s Board of Commissioners approved the finances of the float rehab at the docks at its June 3 meeting.
Previously, it had set aside $800,000 for the work, but expenses grew, Executive Director Dan Worra said. Some of that extra cost comes from the COVID-19 pandemic and closures causing material shortages and the fact that most marine contractors are busy and facing labor shortages.
Much of the additional funding is coming in as a grant from Skagit County.
The work to replace several elements of the floats and dock should extend the dock’s life by 15 years, according to the port.
Work can only happen during specific times of the year because of the Endangered Species Act. Initial work will include repairs at Q Dock from September to December of this year. The second portion, which is at P and O docks, will start in September 2022.
The project should be completed by Feb. 15, 2023.
In other news, the Port of Anacortes recently received $13,000 in a Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations grant funding from the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The money is to be used at the Anacortes Airport.
The funding will pay for personnel, cleaning and janitorial services and other measures to help increase pandemic safety needs at the airport.
The commissioners also approved airport apron pavement improvements in a project that is expected to cost roughly $714,000 and be completed between this August and September.
The port will pay just over $71,000, and the Federal Aviation Administration will cover the other $643,000.
