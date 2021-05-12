The spread of COVID-19 is slowing, according to local, state and federal health agencies, but it’s still a dark cloud that has not dissipated.
Three more people in Skagit County died between Friday and Monday from the acute respiratory disease, bringing the county’s death toll to 70. That’s according to Skagit County Public Health’s latest update Tuesday morning, posted on the Public Health website.
The three deaths are the first local deaths since April 7.
As of Monday, a total of 4,996 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Skagit County since the pandemic began 14 months ago. A total of 320 people have been hospitalized during the course of the pandemic, Public Health reported. A month earlier, on April 10, the number of cases was 4,491, deaths 67 and hospitalizations 281.
With the exception of the previous 30 days, the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations had been dropping since vaccines became widely available in January, county Public Health data shows. From Dec. 10 to Jan. 10, there were 990 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths and 45 hospitalizations. From March 10 to April 10, there were 254 cases, six deaths and 10 hospitalizations.
However, from April 10 to May 10 — Monday — there were 505 new cases, three deaths and 39 hospitalizations.
Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said on Monday that people need to continue social distancing and wearing masks — and they need to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so. The hospital has vaccinated 8,690 people as of Monday. That’s equal to 50% of the population of Anacortes, though some of those vaccinated may not be Anacortes residents, the hospital reported.
People 65 and older, who were considered most at risk of getting the virus, have largely been vaccinated, Hall said. But the number of people who are getting vaccinated is now tapering off.
“We’re saying that repeatedly: keep social distancing, wear masks around folks and just be cautious,” he said. “We truly believe it’s important people get that vaccine to protect themselves and one another. There are enough vaccines out there for people to get, but we’re struggling to schedule people who are out there. That volume isn’t coming in like it was a couple of months ago.”
What the vaccine does
There are many forms of coronavirus. The common cold is a coronavirus, Hall said. What makes COVID-19 different is its severity. It can be mild, resulting in cough, chills, fever or sore throat. Or it can be more serious, resulting in difficulty breathing, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. As the stats show, severe cases can result in death.
COVID-19, like the common cold and other forms of coronavirus, is transmitted through respiratory droplets, hence the call for wearing masks.
The COVID-19 vaccines don’t prevent someone from catching the acute respiratory disease, Hall said. But it does limit the effects from the virus if the person catches it.
“We’ve seen throughout the literature and across the United States that even though you get the vaccine, it doesn’t mean you’re still not (susceptible),” Hall said. “The vaccine limits the side effects and the symptoms, and prevents you from getting either admitted to the hospital and/or death.”
Serious reactions to vaccines — be it tetanus or MMR — are rare, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hall said he has not heard of allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
“One reaction to vaccines is anaphylaxis, but we’re not seeing that with COVID-19 vaccines,” Hall said. He said people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine are observed for 15 minutes for shortness of breath, dizziness or fainting-like symptoms. If need be, they may be seen by a physician before going home. No one has been admitted for side effects from the vaccine, Hall said.
“Vaccines are safe,” Hall said. “This is our community, our region, our state and our country and we do have an individual responsibility to protect ourselves and one another as well.”
COVID-19: The local stats
Island Hospital reported Monday that it has admitted 58 patients with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an increase of one since the previous Monday. The hospital has diagnosed 324 people with COVID-19, up from 318 the previous Monday.
The hospital reported testing 15,817 people for the virus, an increase of 307 from the previous Monday, and vaccinating a total of 8,690.
Island Hospital will offer the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on May 21 and May 26. To schedule an appointment, go to www.islandhospital.org/coronavirus/. At the end of each clinic, COVID-19 vaccine doses that are left over will be administered to walk-ups. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located near the Health Resource Center off of 24th Street.
