The Center for Whale Research reported Tuesday that three adult Southern Resident orcas are missing and presumed dead as of July 1.
"These whales are from the extremely endangered Southern Resident killer whale population that historically frequent the Salish Sea almost daily in summer months," the center reported in an announcement of the whales' presumed demise.
The combined population of J, K and L pods is now 73, the center reported. Historically, the population was well over 100. The population lost members to captures for marine parks in the 1970s. The population rebounded to 98 in 1995, but has steadily declined since then. Advocates say the causes are pollution and lack of prey in the orcas' near-home waters. Southern Resident orcas were photographed off the central California coast earlier this year.
"Due to the scarcity of suitable Chinook salmon prey, this population of whales now rarely visit the core waters of its designated critical habitat: Puget Sound, Georgia Strait, and the inland reach of the Strait of Juan de Fuca," the center reported.
The missing whales are J17, K25, and L84:
• J17 is a 42-year-old J pod matriarch and mother of Tahlequah (J35), who carried her dead calf for 17 days last year. "We reported that J17 was not in good body condition last winter, perhaps from stress," the center reported. J17 is survived by two daughters and a son, J35, J53, and J44, respectively.
• K25 is a 28-year-old male "who was not in good body condition last winter," the center reported. He is survived by two sisters and a brother, K20, K27, and K34, respectively.
• L84, a 29-year-old male, has been missing all summer in encounters conducted by Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans along the west coast of Vancouver Island. L84 was the last of a matriline of 11 whales, 10 of whom died previously, the center reported.
‘Ecosystem is out of balance'
Roughly half of all Southern Resident orcas were removed from the population due to shooting prior to 1960 and live capture for marine parks in the 1960s and 1970s, “but once these activities were banned, the population rebounded from 71 individuals in 1976 to 98 in 1995,” the U.S. Marine Mammal Commission reports. “However, the population has declined since (and) the prospects for recovery appear bleak, as since 2015 there has been just one birth that produced a calf who survived to juvenile age.”
The Southern Residents are listed by Canada and the U.S. as an endangered species. Chinook salmon, their chief prey, is listed as a threatened species.
J, K and L pods, which usually spend May to September feeding in the Salish Sea, were not seen in local waters in all of June and most of May for the first time since records have been kept. L pod has not come into the Salish Sea yet this summer, the Center for Whale Research reported.
The absence of the Southern Residents from inland waters compelled local advocacy and research organizations to sound an alarm.
“The absence of Southern Residents tells us that the ecosystem is out of balance,” Whitney Neugebauer, director of Whale Scout, said in an announcement released by the organizations in July. “We should be listening and responding appropriately. If the whales can’t make a living in our inland waters, we, too, are in trouble.”
