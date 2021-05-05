Things were loud at Causland Park on Saturday, May 1.
The park played host to a competition between three potential town criers, each raising their voices for the chance to represent Anacortes.
The three crier candidates who showcased their skills May 1 were August Wolff, Julie Johnson Lindsey and Warren Carr.
As of Monday, judges were still deliberating on who won the competition and who will be the new town crier. A decision is expected later this week.
Richard Riddell, who has served as town crier since 2007, is moving away next month. To find his replacement, the Anacortes Sister Cities Association conducted a search including interviews and an in-person demonstration of skills, plus consideration of factors such as community involvement and availability.
The town crier takes on several events each year, including traveling to Sidney on the first ferry of the year, participating in Canada Day and Fourth of July, Rock the Dock, Bier on the Pier, Veterans Day, the Christmas tree lighting and multiple parades.
“It’s a lot to do,” Riddell said.
That doesn’t include travel to competitions around the world, he said.
“It’s been a wonderful thing for me to represent this city around the world,” Riddell said.
Six judges representing the City of Anacortes, Sister Cities, the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses rated the candidates based on comedic content, volume, clarity of speech, continuity and flow and deportment. Riddell introduced the contest and said the competitors had only to write a comedic cry, between 100 and 120 words.
Riddell started off proceedings with a cry about holding the role of the town crier. He joked about telling the bad news and what comes of it.
“The news, of course I told, of the vicar’s vices bold and the city’s struggles, a mayor to be blamed,” he said. “City council had quite a fete, paid by taxpayers I bet, to celebrate pay raises that they themselves assigned. I only cried the news, yet suffered such abuse when I you tell of other people’s crimes. Faith, my good friends, I’m afraid I’m at wit’s end. Such hostility I’ve never seen. I’ll take their barbs and slings, no matter what it brings, and report the news. God save the queen!”
Up next was August Wolff.
“Welcome today, the first of May,” he said. “I wish to all, a wondrous day. The Sister Cities bring us here to witness our adept to cheer. Anacortes, Causland Park, I give to you this boisterous bark. With hands and hearts and ferries nigh, we all do share a mournful cry. Though future’s fate has yet to be, our minds together create glee. When situations such as these come through and bring us to our knees. We rise, we stand, we do not sink. We will return our precious link. With joy and pride, I make this call. Some near, some far, we are one and all.”
Julie Johnson Lindsey led her cheer with humorous, drawn-out and musical call-and-response of “Oyez” that Riddell has often used. She also gave a cheer for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
“A limerick,” she said. “There once was a chap from A-Town. As crier, he wore the crown. An excellent fellow, tis true he could bellow and many a pint he could down. Now, our friend is retiring and I hear Sister Cities is hiring. I’m here to apply and add to my cry my thanks, as he’s been so inspiring. My competition is sizable, I’m not nearly as tall. Yet, I’m recognizable. They say it’s not about size, after all. And to my heart, I swear not to fart when representing you all. God bless our fair city, our good and gracious mayor. And God save the queen!”
Warren Carr closed out the competition, again participating in a call-and-response with the assembled crowd. He took on town nicknames in his cry.
“Fellow residents of Fidalgo Island, what shall I call thee?” he asked. “Many towns, cities, even states, have nicknames. There’s the Big Apple. The Big Easy. The Windy City. Sin City. And even Washington’s own Emerald City. Monikers attached to locales are one thing. But what of its citizens? What shall we call ourselves? Are we to be upstaged by larger, perhaps more demographically significant locations? Oregonians, Floridians, Illinoisians. And what of townfolk? There are Los Angelinos. Little Rockers. Grand Forkers. Are we to be overshadowed by small regional players like Lopezians? Kennewickans? Ellensburgers? No! Some say we are Anacortesans. Others prefer Anacortites. Well, I say, back off Bellinghamsters. We are Anacortians! What say you?”
At the end of the proceedings, the Sister Cities Association and the City of Anacortes presented Riddell with a plaque and a gift of thanks for his years of service.
