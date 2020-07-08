It might be a while until thrift shopping comes back to Anacortes.
The Soroptimist Thrift Store, the Kiwanis Shop and the Red Door Thrift Shop have been communicating with each other to discuss safely reopening, probably once the county reaches Phase 4 of the state’s Safe Start plan during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Though they could reopen now in Phase 2, which Skagit County is in, safety concerns loom large.
“We have to be mindful both of members and customers,” said Chuck Flagg, president of the Anacortes Noon Kiwanis Club. “We’re going to play everything on the side of safety.”
Many volunteers who help run the Kiwanis Shop are senior citizens and more vulnerable to potential complications if they contract the virus, Flagg said.
“For the most part, we’re thinking we’ll open in Phase 4,” Flagg said. “The opening of the senior center will be a strong indicator it will be time to open.”
Once opened, shoppers can expect to see changes at all three stores.
Soroptimist member Betty Keane has been organizing much of the details for the reopening of the Soroptimist Thrift Shop and said some changes include the addition of plexiglass dividers, limitations on how many people can be inside at once, mandatory masks and reduced hours.
“We won’t be back to business as usual,” Keane said. “I think people are accustomed to that now. As things loosen up, we can too.”
The Kiwanis Shop will implement the same changes, said Flagg.
Another consideration for the stores is how to manage donations when they begin to accept them again, with concerns there could be more than they can handle at once.
The Soroptimist Shop is considering implementing a weight limit on donations, said Laurie Quirk, president of the Soroptimist International of Anacortes.
“There could be a deluge of lots of donations. We want to make sure we can handle it and not get overrun,” she said.
Quirk plans to have extra volunteers ready to help monitor everything and make sure the shop is staying safe.
At the Kiwanis Shop, which primarily accepts larger household items, Flagg expects to have a four-day waiting period between when items are donated and when they are disinfected and brought to the sales floor to make sure any lingering contamination can die. The longer storage will take up space.
“We’re obviously going to be a lot more discriminating in what we accept. We’re going to have to be careful about how much we can take for the first couple of months,” he said. He wants to make sure that items that are donated are in good shape and clean when they are donated so staff can disinfect products without having to fully clean items.
Similarly, the Soroptimist Shop will have a few changes.
“We’re asking that people be really sure the things they’re giving us have a good possibility of being sold,” Keane said. The store wants donations to be well sorted, clean and organized, and some items cannot be donated yet.
“Toys are a no-no,” Keane said. “We aren’t doing a lot of bedding, pillows are something we can almost never use; toys and stuffed animals. We will do that again later, we just aren’t at this point.”
At the Red Door Thrift Store, run by Christ Episcopal Church, similar discussions are taking place.
The shop may open in Phase 3, but it depends on the health situation and management’s assessment of risk, said senior warden of the church Sylvia Sepulveda.
Sepulveda isn’t sure how many people can be inside the small store at once and keep 6 feet of space between them.
“We might be able to get three or four people in at a time,” she said.
Since the shop closed in March, the church has started to think of different ways to reach the community. One way includes listing thrift items on the shop’s Facebook page to keep revenue coming in to support donations.
“The next level is to think about things in a completely different way,” she said.
The church is looking into expanding volunteer programs to offer opportunities for high school students to get involved by creating social media presences and using what social media can do for both the shop and community. She recognizes that the pandemic will have a lasting effect.
“Even when the shop reopens, we’re not going to see the revenue we used to,” Sepulveda said.
