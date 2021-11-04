After the third day of ballot counts, the distance between the Anacortes mayoral candidates remains close.
As of Thursday, Matt Miller is leading Ryan Walters by 145 votes, seven fewer than the Wednesday count. The first day of counting had left just eight votes between them, though Miller has led each day so far.
By Thursday, the total was 3,241 for Miller vs. 3,096 for Walters.
The counting isn’t done, though.
There are an estimated 8,000 ballots left to count across Skagit County, and next batch of results is set for release at 5 p.m. Friday.
The election certification date is Nov. 23. The winner will replace Mayor Laurie Gere, who did not run for reelection.
As of Thursday, voter turnout stood at roughly 30% across the county.
Ballots continue to be counted in the other races, as well, though the mayor’s race is the closest in Anacortes.
For City Council, incumbent Bruce McDougall is leading challenger Sara Holahan 3,404 votes (60%) to 2,240 votes (40%) for Position 5.
Amanda Hubik is leading for Position 4, with 3,204 votes (54%) to Jeff Graf’s 2,722 votes (46%). Either would be new to the council, replacing a seat vacated by mayoral hopeful Miller.
Meredith McIlmoyle is leading Celese Stevens for School Board Position 1, with a total of 4,540 votes (61%) to 2,870 votes (39%).
In Position 2 for the School Board, Diana Farnsworth is leading Erik Schorr with a total of 4,376 votes (59%) to 3,075 (41%).
For the Port of Anacortes, Jon Ronngren has 5,171 votes while write-in candidate Mary LaFleur has earned 777 votes.
Incumbent Port Commissioner Kathy Pittis is also far ahead with 6,904 votes to Doug Pratt’s 865. Pratt withdrew from the race, but his name was still on the ballot.
The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center maintenance and operation levy is passing with 5,035 yes votes (68%) to 2,348 no votes (32%). The levy will replace the current one that pays for much of the facility’s operational needs.
Christine Mathes is also winning her commissioner seat with 3,686 votes to James Mitchell’s 1,127. Mitchell decided to withdraw from the race, but his name still appeared on the ballot.
