Of all the cries heard in all the world, Richard Riddell’s was the best.
The Anacortes Town Crier earned the top spot this month at the World Invitational Town Crier Tournament in Echuca-Moama, Australia. This is a second world champion title for Riddell.
The competition included 10 days of travel around the area, on the border of New South Wales in Australia, led by area crier Judy Campbell, Riddell said.
It included six different cries, including a hometown cry, a congratulatory cry and an advertising cry.
Twenty-three criers wore their uniforms and competed, Riddell said. They were judged on volume (with a machine to capture decibel level), pronunciation, grammar and content of cries.
Riddell finished just 1.5 points ahead of Chris Whyman, the town crier of Kingston, Ontario, who Riddell jokingly called his archnemesis.
The two are friends and have seen each other at many competitions throughout the years, Riddell said. Whyman has topped Riddell in two world competitions, and now Riddell has won twice. The last time Riddell took home the title was in Whyman’s home of Kingston.
“If I’m not going to win, I want him to win,” Riddell said.
Riddell said he hopes to host an open world competition here in Anacortes in the next few years. Many of the criers have been here before and want to return, he said.
For competition, the criers write their own content, but Riddell has been renovating his home in recent months and found himself with a lack of time to write. So, he wrote on the plane to Australia and on the train out to the competition. One of his cries wasn’t submitted until a few moments before he arrived.
It still worked out, Riddell said with a laugh.
Campbell took the criers all around the region to meet people. In a place severely plagued by drought, the criers came through to help cheer people up and raise morale.
Riddell also took a little time to explore other parts of Australia, like Sydney and the Blue Mountains.
It’s a beautiful country, he said, and he’s glad he had the chance to explore it.
He also brought home a little treat.
“I love Vegemite now,” he said.
