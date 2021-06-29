Several community activities are planned for the Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 4.
The annual Fourth of July town photo is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Commercial Avenue and Fifth Street. Groups are asked to spread out from Fourth to Fifth streets to provide room for distancing.
Following the photo, Mayor Laurie Gere will lead a short patriotic program at Commercial Avenue and Fifth Street.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Commercial Avenue and Third Street. Participants must sign up online to participate in the parade.
The fireworks display starts at dusk over Fidalgo Bay.
Information: Sylvia Cooper at 360-661-3523 or Jonn Lunsford at 360-299-1953
