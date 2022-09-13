Cranberry Lake
A trail on the southern end of Little Cranberry Lake is being closed. It's eroding, hard to maintain and too close to the water for safe use.

 Briana Alzola

A work crew of volunteers helped clean up trails at Little Cranberry Lake and built barricades to stop people from using Trail 132.

That trail, which is right along the south end of the lake, has become unsafe for use due to erosion, city Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Bob Vaux said. The City Council voted to decommission the trail during its forest lands management plan update at the end of last year.

