A work crew of volunteers helped clean up trails at Little Cranberry Lake and built barricades to stop people from using Trail 132.
That trail, which is right along the south end of the lake, has become unsafe for use due to erosion, city Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Bob Vaux said. The City Council voted to decommission the trail during its forest lands management plan update at the end of last year.
Trail 132 has a lot of exposed roots, and continued human presence would further damage the lakeshore, Vaux said. There is already a nearby, easy alternate trail in place, which makes the decomissioning process much easier. The natural barricades in place are meant to look like the forest floor, he said. But even with the barricades, decommissioning a trail can take years because people will ignore the barricades to follow the route they know.
The parks department will keep working until the trail is no longer used, he said. This spring, the department will help transplant some ferns and other foliage to make the blocked-off areas greener as they are returned to the surrounding forest, he said.
The alternate trail, Trail 106, is a nice, easy walk. It's a little longer than the current trail but easier to traverse, Vaux said.
The city partnered with the Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands for a work party, as it does quarterly, and nearly a dozen people showed up to help.
The dry, smoky conditions limited the work, somewhat, but the group still accomplished many tasks, Vaux said.
