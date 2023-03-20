Crews wrapped most of a cleanup effort this weekend after a train derailment spilled fuel onto the ground near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge on March 16.
The BNSF Railway train derailed early Thursday spilling an estimated 3,100 gallons of diesel fuel, according to a release from the state Department of Ecology.
Crews removed about 2,100 cubic yards of contaminated soil and 4,300 gallons of groundwater from the site, according to a press release from the unified command made up of Ecology, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Skagit County Department of Emergency Management, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and BNSF. That work was completed on Saturday, March 18.
The groundwater that was pumped out contained less than 50 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the press release.
Next, crews are installing monitoring wells to check for additional diesel ending up in the groundwater. They are also installing units to help with the breakdown and removal of any remaining fuel in the soil.
No diesel reached the shoreline, the press release states.
"No impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed," it states.
BNSF is working with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to return the disturbed area to what it was like before the spill. BNSF is responsible for all the costs associated with the cleanup and the follow-up work.
On Thursday, a BNSF spokesperson said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
No one was injured in the derailment, according to an update Thursday afternoon from the multiagency disaster response team.
The Swinomish tribe said in a news release that the eastbound train derailed shortly after midnight just before the bridge that goes over the Swinomish Channel.
Three of the train’s seven cars left the tracks — two locomotives and an empty “buffer car,” according to the update. The buffer car partially derailed. The other four cars were tank cars, and they were removed from the scene.
After the derailment, one of the locomotives began to leak diesel fuel.
Multiple agencies responded.
No petroleum sheen was seen on Padilla Bay during drone and helicopter survey flights, but crews deployed two containment booms as a precaution. One was placed on the land to prevent diesel fuel from reaching the water, and one just offshore, according to Ecology.
That bay is near the heronry on March Point. Mating season, when roughly 700 to 1,400 herons are in the area, typically runs from March to August, but the birds are behind schedule this year.
Stacy Dahl helps organize the community science that goes on at the heronry for the Skagit Land Trust.
The herons are typically solitary but come to the heronry during mating season. There are only a few there so far this year, she said.
Males will gather in large numbers and then enter the colony and choose a mate, she said. But that hadn't started happening yet.
This Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell will host a rail safety committee hearing in the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which she chairs. The hearing, titled “Improving Rail Safety in Response to the East Palestine Derailment” was scheduled before the train derailment happened in Anacortes.
“(The) train derailment in Skagit County is a reminder that we have more work to do to keep our nation’s rail system, communities, rail workers, and environment safe," Cantwell said in a statement March 16. "I am seeking additional information about this accident and will continue working to improve rail safety and protect our people, Tribes, and the Salish Sea ecosystem.”
The Washington Legislature is also doing what it can, according to area legislators.
"Ecology works closely with our federal partners to protect sensitive resources in all areas of our state," 40th Legislative District legislators state Sen. Liz Lovelett and Reps. Alex Ramel and Debra Lekanoff said in a joint statement. "The Legislature has previously passed legislation to improve safety of rail and oil transportation, but disasters such as this demonstrate our work is not yet over. The precious wetlands and marshes of this area need to be protected not just for our wildlife, but for the health of our communities."
Samish Indian Nation Chairman Tom Wooten also commented on the spill.
“This spill, while it may not be considered large through an environmental lens, signals a larger infrastructure issue as this is happening more and more frequently across the country," he said in a statement. "Our top priority should be evaluating the maintenance of our infrastructure while hauling hazardous materials and continuing to wean away from fossil fuels and preserving our native lands.”
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
