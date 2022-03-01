New legislation moving through the state Senate and House of Representatives would fund several climate-friendly projects, including fully funding the Guemes Island ferry run by Skagit County.
The transportation package was presented in part by Sen. Liz Lovelett (D-Anacortes). She said one of the first things she was asked about when she took office was to help fund the Guemes Island ferry.
As someone who has ridden the ferry frequently, she said she could see the need.
The new budget package includes money from the implementation of the Climate Commitment Act, she said. That money is earmarked for local de-carbonization projects and must be used for specific types of project.
The electric ferry to Guemes Island fits in that category.
That act will start generating funds in the second half of 2023, so the funding would come out of the 2023-25 biennium, according to Lovelett’s office.
If the funding is approved, the county will move forward and should have a new boat in service in 2025, as planned, Ferry Operations Division Manager Rachel Rowe said in an email.
Right now, the package is in the House for review. Negotiations between the House and Senate are next, and Lovelett said she foresees a “high likelihood of success.”
If passed by both sides, Skagit County would receive the $14 million it needs to fully fund the ferry.
There are four county ferries in the state, including one that goes to Lummi Island in Whatcom County.
Funding the Guemes Island ferry project, which already has a ton of research and work behind it, will help pave the way for a future project at Lummi Island, Lovelett said.
The goal is to get the county ferries on a replacement schedule, she said.
This funding works only because the Guemes Island ferry is an electric model, with a recharging station on the Anacortes side. There is no state or federal grant funding for diesel vessels, Lovelett said. Many people question the reason to build electric instead of investing in another diesel boat, but this funding is only there because the county is pursuing a vessel that can use money from the de-carbonization account, she said.
The first step for the new ferry is the terminal, which is funded, county leaders said earlier this year. Designs for that have been completed for the most part.
The timeline depends on the permitting process, but Jake Gerlach with Glosten said in January that they are hoping permits would be done by November to allow for terminal work to start in 2023. Construction would run from about June 2023 to August 2024.
A large part of that would be building the charging crane, an arm to help charge the new ferry when it’s at the Anacortes dock. The charging crane will be built elsewhere and then installed in Anacortes.
Neighbors of the project will see a much smaller window of in-water and terminal work, Gerlach said. Most work would just be in the first half of 2024, he said.
Everything should be done in time for the county’s planned introduction of a new vessel in 2025.
The charging improvements are only being implemented on the Anacortes side. The vessel will have a battery big enough to travel from Anacortes to Guemes Island and back before it needs to be recharged, so the improvements only need to be on one side of the channel, Gerlach said.
