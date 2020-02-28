Trials are scheduled to begin in April for the defendants accused in the Jan. 21 robbery of the Shell gas station on Commercial Avenue.
Robert Roland Cool Jr., 51, of Federal Way, and Kenneth Michael Lohman, 30, of Olga, are charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of robbery and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Cool pleaded not guilty Feb. 21 in Skagit County Superior Court. He was released on $75,000 bail. His trial is scheduled to begin on April 13.
Lohman pleaded not guilty on Feb. 14 but is still in custody in county jail on $100,000 bail. His trial is scheduled to begin on April 9.
Both defendants are under court order to have no contact with each other.
Anacortes police were called to the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 to the report that a man wearing a mask and dark clothing entered the gas station’s store, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to court documents.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled south in a maroon pickup truck, which had been stolen nearby about a half-hour earlier, records state. Police found the vehicle three blocks away, but did not locate a suspect.
Anacortes police identified the two suspects, in a Ford pickup registered to Cool, using surveillance video from the scene of the vehicle theft. Cool and Lohman were located in Cool’s pickup on Jan. 29 at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge. They were arrested without incident.
Investigators obtained warrants to search the vehicle and the men’s residences and reportedly found a weapon believed used in the robbery, as well as a mask, gloves and shoes believed worn during the crime. Meanwhile, police believe Lohman’s height, shoe size and gait match those of the suspect in surveillance footage from the gas station.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.