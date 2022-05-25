The journey of eight families began Sunday with clear skies, sunshine, coffee, doughnuts and joyful hearts. A bald eagle swooped low over canoes waiting on shore at Washington Park for the start of their multiday voyage.
Indigenous canoe families from across the Salish Sea and Washington, as well as from Portland, Idaho and Hawaii, gathered in the park to launch their snéxwlh (canoes) for Esqaplh etse Kwelengsen, also known as The Gathering of the Eagles.
People from multiple states came together to return to the water in celebration of their heritage and ancestors, excited to get back after the two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. The canoes and their crews will travel about five miles each day before they arrive at the Lummi Nation on Friday.
Eight canoe families are participating in the event including: the Skul-tch(Octopus) Canoe Family from Tacoma; the El Lobo from Portland, Oregon; the Hawaiian Voyaging Canoe Society from Maui, sailing a canoe provided for the event by Autumn Rose of the Lummi Nation; the Puyallup Canoe Family from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians; Kwanna Canoe Society from San Juan Island; Ishil-yexnela in a joint effort between the Samish Indian Nation and the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians; the Worsh Frog from Cour’ Alene, Idaho; as well as the Chief Leschi Canoe Family from Patakkup.
Nathan Tatro, who has paddled in the event since 2017, said that it was great to break the rust off of the canoes.
The gathering, organized by Phreddie Xwenang Lane of the Lummi Nation, follows the San Juan ancestral water highways from Anacortes to the Lummi Nation. Lane encouraged paddlers to only enter their boats if they were feeling good and to leave any negative feelings on the shore before beginning the long voyage through the San Juans.
This is the first year that participants will make the journey without a land crew, according to Raymond Rehaume, a cultural resource specialist for the Stillaguamish. This year, the teams wanted to be more self-sufficient.
The journey will be completed in legs. The first day ended at Odlin County Park on Lopez Island.
By Monday, the canoes landed near Shipyard Cove on San Juan Island, followed by a multiday stay May 25-27 at Camp Orkila on Orcas Island. The last leg of the journey has the canoe families arriving at their final destination of the Lummi Nation on Friday afternoon, before kicking off the weekend with a potlatch celebration that will last through Memorial Day.
Rehaume, who was paddling along with his son, said that passing on the experience is an important reason to participate.
“One of the most important things is working with the kids,” Rehaume said.
It was a sentiment repeated throughout the course of the morning launch and during prayers before departure.
Participants hoped that the experience will inspire future generations of indigenous people to carry heritage and community events like this forward.
