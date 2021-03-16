The Samish Indian Nation recently received the 2020 Laserfiche Industry Leadership Award for Tribal Nations Innovation.
The award, presented to the nation’s IT Director J.R. Walters, honors the Samish Indian Nation for its quick adaptation to hosting virtual events when the pandemic started. It was awarded to Walters at the virtual Empower Conference hosted by Laserfiche on Feb. 24.
Walters championed a digital solution through Laserfiche Forms that allowed the nation’s meeting to be hosted virtually for the first time ever, which required a partnership between a secure registration platform and integration of various Laserfiche systems.
“I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of the Samish Indian Nation, but the true honor comes from providing support to the Samish community during an anomalous time in history,” Walters said in a press release from the tribe. “When quarantine began and we were no longer able to safely meet in person, the Tribe’s aspiration became preserving the notion of community and gathering despite the physical barriers.”
