More than $400,000 in federal funding will go to area tribes to help with efforts to fight climate change, according to a recent announcement from U.S. senators Maria Cantwell, D-WA, and Patty Murray, D-WA.
The grants from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Tribal Climate Resilience are aimed at fighting the "disproportionate impact of climate change on Tribal communities," according to a press release from Cantwell's office.
The money is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Cantwell and Murray helped pass.
The funds will help with several projects. In total, about $10.7 million went to 10 tribes and two tribal organizations.
“This over $10.7 million federal investment will help Tribes and Tribal organizations in Washington state mitigate the impacts of sea level rise, drought, and climate-related threats to their communities and way of life,” Cantwell said in the release. “Washington state Tribes are located in the eye of the climate change storm. Some Tribes need to relocate buildings and homes now because of sea-level rise and the threat of tsunamis. Others are working to protect salmon and critical fisheries from warming water temperatures and drought, while other Tribes are simply trying to find ways to adapt to their changing lands and waters.”
In the Anacortes area, the Samish Indian Nation and Swinomish Indian Tribal Community will receive money.
For the Samish Indian Nation, that means $116,637 to help with the ongoing Samish Adaptation and Resilience Initiative.
The project will "survey, protect, and monitor cultural resources that have been specifically identified as a priority, including Samish Territory-Wide Archeological survey of shoreline locations," according to the release.
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community received two grants worth a total of $302,834.
The first, for $239,542, will help with the Swinomish Climate Change Initiative, a strategic plan to address effects of climate change on tribal resources.
Another $63,292 is aimed at increasing access to huckleberries in a traditional gathering area for the tribe. The money will help with new trails and revitalizing older ones, so all members of the tribes can access the berry bushes.
“From devastating wildfires to road-buckling heat, climate change is real in Washington state and it’s having a disproportionate impact on our tribes," Murray said in the release. "That’s why I fought hard to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, the biggest ever climate investment in American history, and it’s why I fought to bolster our climate resiliency — and get resources to communities bearing the biggest burden of climate disasters — via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These critical resources coming to Washington state will do just that: help our tribes and our communities become more resilient to climate change and keep tribal communities safe, including by relocating homes and community health centers.”
