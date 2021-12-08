As students continue to get back into the groove with in-person learning, some are struggling to catch up, especially as illness and quarantine mean students are missing more school.
At Anacortes High School, a new program is in place to help students get extra help around the clock, even when their teachers are not available, according to Principal Daniel Williams.
An online tutoring site called Paper is open 24/7.
Originally, AHS paid for the service for a handful of at-risk students, but it became clear that it could help any student, Williams said.
“Paper is now available to every single scholar in our high school community,” he said.
The expansion is available due to a partnership with Paper, Williams said. Continuation of the service after this year depends on whether students are using the service, he said.
So far, they are showing up.
From Nov. 3 to Dec. 3, 201 high school students used the service for 335 tutoring sessions. Of those, most were for math.
“It is truly like having another teacher dedicated to just your work and helping you,” one student wrote to Williams. “It is just an all around phenomenal resource.”
Another talked about help they received for physics and how Paper was more useful than anticipated.
The tutors walk the students through concepts and help them work out how to provide answers through the text-featured offered by Paper, Williams said. They don’t give answers.
“It’s about clearing misconceptions and increasing a student’s understanding, not about completion,” Williams said.
Paper tutors will also review essays for classes or college admissions and offer advice and guidance. Those take about 24 hours to get back, whereas more direct questions are instantaneous, Williams said.
The School District gets transcripts of all tutoring sessions, so they can check in on the advice the tutors are giving and to see where the problems are. It helps show what concepts students are struggling with, he said.
During at-home learning, there was definitely learning loss for many students, Williams said. Some students are still working to catch up.
While some families hired tutors or teachers to help during that period, that wasn’t financially feasible for most families.
The school turned to Paper as a way to ensure all students have access to trained and certified tutors at whatever time they need them, Williams said.
It’s an “equitable access to resources to support them in their learning,” he said.
