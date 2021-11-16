Two City of Anacortes boards have new members.

The City Council approved Mayor Laurie Gere’s appointment of William French to the Housing Authority Board and Pat Dunn to the Museum Advisory Board.

French’s term runs until December 2026. Dunn will finish the unexpired term of Kay Reinhardt, which runs until December 2023. At that time, Dunn would be eligible for another four-year term.

Gere was absent from the City Council meeting Monday, so Mayor Pro Tem Bruce McDougall presented the candidates for her.

