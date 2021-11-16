Two added to city boards Nov 16, 2021 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two City of Anacortes boards have new members.The City Council approved Mayor Laurie Gere’s appointment of William French to the Housing Authority Board and Pat Dunn to the Museum Advisory Board. French’s term runs until December 2026. Dunn will finish the unexpired term of Kay Reinhardt, which runs until December 2023. At that time, Dunn would be eligible for another four-year term.Gere was absent from the City Council meeting Monday, so Mayor Pro Tem Bruce McDougall presented the candidates for her. More from this section Police Chief asks for funding for additional officer in City of Anacortes budget Posted: 17 minutes ago. Anacortes Planning Commission to move toward height, storage facility regulations Posted: 17 minutes ago. Looking Back – Nov. 17, 2021 Posted: 15 minutes ago. City awards $550,000 in tourism dollars to area organizations Posted: 16 minutes ago. State redistricting commission fails to meet deadline Posted: 25 minutes ago. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pat Dunn City Council Laurie Gere Institutes Politics William French Appointment Term Bruce Mcdougall Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021! See the full list here COVID-19 Updates Anacortes American
