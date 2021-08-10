Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens are leading in the race for Anacortes School District Director Position 1.
As of Friday, Aug. 6, they had received 3,860 (45.5%) and 2,385 (39%) of the total votes, respectively.
Trailing them is Anastasia Brencick, with 1,298 (15%) of the total votes.
Forty people also voted for write-in candidates.
The next vote count is Aug. 17, the date the election is expected to be certified. An estimated 80 ballots are left to be counted, countywide. Voter turnout in this primary was about 32%.
The top two vote-getters will move on to the general election Nov. 2. School Board members are elected to four-year terms.
Also in the general election is a face-off with candidates Diana Farnsworth and Erik Schorr, competing for the Position 2 seat.
Incumbents Bobbilynn Hogge (Position 1) and Erin Rieger (Position 2) did not run this year.
McIlmoyle said she is excited to see so much support.
“I’m looking forward to the general election and getting people interested in what’s happening in the schools,” she said.
She wants to make sure that people know she is “ready to make sure that all of our kids are taken care of.”
Something she has learned from her campaign so far is that parents want to have input, teachers want to hear it and the administration wants to hear it. Sometimes, though, that gets lost along the way.
If elected as a School Board member, McIlmoyle said she wants to make sure that the process is smoothed out so that parents can have their voices heard in a productive way that is beneficial to everyone.
She always wants to acknowledge the good that the district is doing and make sure that the new board can craft a strategic plan that helps continue to lead the district in a positive direction for all students.
Stevens said as a first-time candidate, she felt honored to receive a high number of votes.
“I’m feeling really good about some of the work that needs to be done, connecting with community members and hearing their concerns,” she said.
Getting out and talking to people has been the best part of the campaign so far, she said. People have strong feelings and questions about the district and about school boards, Stevens said.
“I have truly enjoyed meeting so many new and interesting people in Anacortes,” she said.
Stevens said one of her goals moving forward will be to bring in those people who didn’t vote in the primary election.
“There’s a whole lot of the community that I still want to reach, to hear their concerns and to let them know what I stand for and what I could bring to the table,” she said.
One of those things is the ability to hear concerns from people with many different viewpoints and finding a solution that works for everyone, she said.
