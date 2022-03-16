Mozart wrote his first symphony at age eight.
Dex Hong, an 11-year-old sixth-grader at Anacortes Middle School, is trailing just behind him. Dex’s “Sympony No. 1” is a featured piece of music in two upcoming concerts.
The piece is included in the Fidalgo Youth Symphony and Mount Baker Youth Symphony concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Salem Lutheran in Mount Vernon and at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Trinity Lutheran in Bellingham.
Admission is by donation. Information: nwyouthsymphony.org.
Dex composed his first symphony over the course of about six months to a year. When the pandemic hit, he was working on a special creative project at home for his virtual classes. He wrote a story and decided to try to put a soundtrack to it, though he had never composed music before.
He enjoyed the process, so he started working on other pieces.
That’s how “Syphony No. 1” was born.
He created it on a computer program called MuseScore, figuring out which melody he wanted to use and then choosing an instrument for that melody that he thought would fit the sound the best. Then, he started adding in other instruments until it got to the point he wanted.
“I had to layer in the structure,” he said. “The hardest part was making the repetitions sound unique and not boring. You have to keep them interesting.”
Then, he brought it to his private teacher, Sharyn Peterson, who also leads him in the Fidalgo Youth Symphony, who added it to the concert. Dex said he worked his final orchestration to fit specifically the instruments that are in the Fidalgo Youth Symphony.
“It’s really awesome, amazing,” he said. “Before, I could only hear it on computer playback. Now, I can hear it in person. It gets better every week, at every rehearsal.”
“Symphony No. 1” doesn’t have a story, but Dex said it’s mostly happy. Some parts are slow, but most of the movements are fast, upbeat and cheerful.
Peterson said it’s a sprightly temp, though there are some points where the music slows down and offers a more poignant feeling.
“It’s really beautiful,” she said.
Dex is not the first student to have his music performed by the group.
“If somebody is a talented, upcoming composer, I try to give them the opportunity to see their work performed,” she said.
Some of those students have gone on to compose professionally, she said.
Dex said he definitely plans to write music again and wants to keep playing.
“It’s a great way to express yourself,” he said. “You can see yourself get better and improve.”
Working in an orchestra adds another level of fun, he said.
But he thinks he’ll keep his interest as a hobby.
Peterson has been the artistic and executive director of the Fidalgo Youth Symphony since 1994. She also conducts the Mount Baker Youth Symphony, so she brought the two sister symphonies together. They perform together at their big concerts.
The Fidalgo Youth Symphony currently has four students from Anacortes, including Dex.
The goal of the youth symphony is to give young people the chance to go through training on their respective instruments and to get performance experience.
This year, two symphony members also received significant scholarships to higher education, Peterson said.
The reason the students are successful is that these youth symphonies push their students and challenge them with advanced movement.
“It can be kind of scary sometimes, but they hang in there until the end,” she said.
The concerts feature challenging but fun music, Peterson said. In addition to Dex’s piece, the group is going to perform “The Bat” overture from the opera “Die Fledermaus” (which inspired the character of Batman) and a Lord of the Rings medley.
The symphony has multiple levels of performers, so beginning students can work their way up, just like Dex did when he started.
“He has done spectacularly well,” Peterson said. “He has really grown.”
At a recent recital, he played a piece, at age 11, that most students have to perform for their college entrance exam.
“I am proud and privileged to be the instructor of such an amazing music prodigy,” Peterson said. “I am so impressed by what he puts for himself as a goal and then he pushes himself to achieve it. It really is quite remarkable.”
