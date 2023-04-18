Police

A 29-year-old Mount Vernon man and 38-year-old Mount Vernon woman were arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the April 1 death of a La Conner man.

According to court records, law enforcement has accused Oscar Rosales and Christy Jones of killing Nathan Lee Williams, whose body was found near the Twin Bridges over the Swinomish Channel.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.