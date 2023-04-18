A 29-year-old Mount Vernon man and 38-year-old Mount Vernon woman were arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the April 1 death of a La Conner man.
According to court records, law enforcement has accused Oscar Rosales and Christy Jones of killing Nathan Lee Williams, whose body was found near the Twin Bridges over the Swinomish Channel.
Rosales was taken into custody by the Skagit County Sheriff's Office about 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the intersection of College Way and Leigh Way in Mount Vernon. He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $1 million bail.
Earlier that afternoon, Jones was arrested at the Justice Center, where she was being held on unrelated charges. Her bail for the murder charge is $1 million.
Court records state that an autopsy performed on Williams showed the cause of death to be two stab wounds to his chest that caused him to bleed out within minutes.
About 1 p.m. on April 1, Anacortes Fire Department personnel were dispatched to Highway 20 and Boat Launch Road near the Twin Bridges for a welfare check on an unconscious man in the grass, later determined to be Williams.
After determining he was dead, Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the scene.
According to court records, Williams had visible defensive wounds, including a deep cut on his left forearm and superficial stab wounds on his back, neck, shoulder and hand.
April 1 surveillance video from two businesses in the area led investigators to a Honda Odyssey that was later found in the 500 block of Pacific Place in Mount Vernon.
With a search warrant, investigators found personal items they believe belong to Rosales and Jones in the vehicle. Blood was also found in several places in the vehicle.
Rosales and Jones are to be arraigned on April 27.
