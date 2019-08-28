The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following candidate forums in October:

• 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10, Anacortes Lutheran Church. The event is part of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon. People who are not chamber members must RSVP at 360-293-7911. Lunch is $20.

Candidates will visit each table, and each table will have a moderator. Anacortes Chamber President Stephanie Hamilton said that style of forum will allow guests to meet and ask questions of each candidate.

• 5:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Anacortes City Hall. Open to the public.

Invited to participate in the forums: the candidates for state Senate, Anacortes City Council, Anacortes School Board, Anacortes Port Commission, Hospital Commission, and Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission.

