The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following candidate forums in October:
• 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10, Anacortes Lutheran Church. The event is part of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon. People who are not chamber members must RSVP at 360-293-7911. Lunch is $20.
Candidates will visit each table, and each table will have a moderator. Anacortes Chamber President Stephanie Hamilton said that style of forum will allow guests to meet and ask questions of each candidate.
• 5:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Anacortes City Hall. Open to the public.
Invited to participate in the forums: the candidates for state Senate, Anacortes City Council, Anacortes School Board, Anacortes Port Commission, Hospital Commission, and Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commission.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.