Erin Duez and Brian Hanrahan, both already leaders within the Anacortes School District, are the two finalists for the Anacortes High School principal position.
Five people applied for the position, though one withdrew their application before the interview process started, according to the district.
Duez is currently the principal at Cap Sante High School and the assistant principal at AHS. Hanrahan is the principal at Island View Elementary School.
Staff, families, students and community members can attend a public forum with the candidates from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Brodniak Hall at the high school.
Duez and Hanrahan each will give a brief presentation and take part in a question-and-answer session with the audience. The event will be live-streamed at youtube.com/ahslive.
Feedback will be collected both in person and electronically.
The finalists will take part in an interview panel next week, including meeting with staff and students, a building tour and a performance exercise.
“This process has multiple facets to ensure that the successful candidate is able to navigate all aspects of the job,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement from the district. “We want to see how they engage with students, staff, and families. We also want to understand how they use decision-making processes to design rigorous learning opportunities for students.”
The finalists were selected by an interview panel made up of staff, students, administrators and the superintendent.
