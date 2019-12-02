Two Anacortes homes on West Fifth Street near Kansas Avenue were damaged and two boats and sheds destroyed by fire Nov. 27.
Fire Marshal Jack Kennedy has investigated the fire to determine the cause, but as of Monday had not released his findings. The residents were not home at the time, and there were no injuries, Fire Chief Dave Oliveri said.
The fire started in one of two sheds in the backyard of one property and spread to a boat in the alley-front driveway, Oliveri said. The fire spread to a boat in the neighboring driveway and then to the house there — climbing up a back wall to the eaves before engulfing the attic.
Firefighters from three departments went to the scene at 4:45 p.m., in time to see “a ball of fire in the sky,” Oliveri said. “The fire had a big head start. It took us about an hour to get it under control.”
Eighteen to 20 firefighters went to the scene. Responding: Two engines and an ambulance from Anacortes Fire Department, two engines from Fire District 11, and one from Fire District 13. Firefighters were on the scene for three hours, Oliveri said.
The first home sustained fire damage on one outside wall. The neighboring home is not habitable, Oliveri said.
