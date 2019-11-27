With nearly 350,000 people expected to ride a state ferry today through Sunday, expect busy travel this Thanksgiving weekend.
Over the five-day period, up to 50,000 more people are projected aboard Washington State Ferries than during a typical Wednesday through Sunday in November, according to a State Ferries press release.
Customers driving a vehicle onto a vessel should plan for lengthy wait times during the long holiday weekend. To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders may consider walking on the ferry or taking an early morning or late evening sailing.
Vehicle wait times should be minimal on routes with vehicle reservations. Domestic service between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands will operate on its normal schedule, with the addition of a 9:55 a.m. from Friday Harbor to Anacortes and an 11:55 a.m. return trip to San Juan Island with a stop on Lopez Island both ways daily.
