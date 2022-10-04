Schools across the state, including in Anacortes, have certain safety guidelines they follow each year as part of an effort to keep students and staff members safe and healthy.
That incudes adjustments at the state and local levels.
Schools across the state, including in Anacortes, have certain safety guidelines they follow each year as part of an effort to keep students and staff members safe and healthy.
That incudes adjustments at the state and local levels.
In accordance with the latest state rules, school districts continue to run one safety-related drill per month for potential emergency situations including evacuation, earthquake, lockdown, shelter-in-place, and more.
The current COVID-19 guidance requires students and staff who test positive to stay home and isolate for five days, unless they receive a negative test result and have no symptoms and no fever for a minimum of 24 hours.
The guidance recommends students and staff returning from isolation wear a mask for five more days, and encourages them to test prior to returning.
Therefore, Anacortes has a reduced number of restrictions in place for the current 2022-23 school year.
Meanwhile, the district has updated security procedures for this school year, working with a consultant in 2021 to audit and revise procedures.
Administrators received training this summer regarding the updated procedures and will provide ongoing training to staff throughout the school year, according to an email from district Superintendent Justin Irish.
The updated procedures include improvements to reunification procedures — in the event the district needs to transport students off campus — and communication procedures for inclement weather.
In the event of an emergency or active threat, administrators will communicate through Rapid Responder Easy Alert, a real-time notification and communication system for use between facility staff and first responders.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.