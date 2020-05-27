As he operated his clinic in Mount Vernon, Dr. Mansel Kevwich noticed many of his urology patients were coming for care from Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
So, when the opportunity presented itself to move his practice to Anacortes, he jumped at the chance.
COVID-19 delayed Kevwich starting up his clinic at Island Hospital, but he should be providing urology services starting June 22. He has been doing surgeries at the hospital one day a week since early this year, though COVID-19 also slowed that down.
“Urology is here,” hospital interim COO Ann Raish told the hospital commissioners in late February.
Urology is one service the community in Anacortes has repeatedly requested, said Hospital CEO Charles Hall said.
The urology office will be stationed inside the space set aside for oncology, for now, Raish said. The space has room for two or three full-time oncologists, and there is only one using it now, Raish said. The space that’s going unused is a perfect spot for Kevwich until the hospital finds a more permanent space, she said.
Kevwich has had a urology practice in this area since 1993. He was in Whatcom County until 2007 and then moved to Mount Vernon.
He said moving to Island Hospital, which he has been working with since 2007, just made sense.
“It will be more convenient for the community,” he said.
He plans to bring his staff with him to Anacortes.
Practicing medicine for Kevwich was a great way to combine his love for science and his desire to make an impact and help people.
Urology is also something that affects all kinds of people, from birth to death, Kevwich said. Some common issues are kidney stones and obstructions, bladder and prostate cancer and infections.
“There are a lot of opportunities to impact someone’s life,” he said.
Another benefit of working in medicine is meeting new people.
“I get to meet 2,000 new people in a year,” Kevwich said.
